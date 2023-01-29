Transfer Market

Everton official statement – Forget to wish Anthony Gordon well!

Anthony Gordon has left Merseyside for Tyneside.

The 21 year old signing for NUFC from Everton after completing his medical this weekend.

A Newcastle United official statement at 4pm on Sunday afternoon revealing the news.

Simultaneously, Everton released their own official statement.

Honestly, talk about a club without class, refusing to do the decent thing.

It reminds me very much of Newcastle United under Mike Ashley, this is how it appears to be at Goodison Park under their ownership these days.

A very brief (terse?) statement from Everton, where they ‘forgot’ to wish Anthony Gordon well.

Only three lines in the official statement and they did make sure they included the fact that Anthony Gordon had submitted a ‘formal transfer request’ in order to escape the shambles on the blue half of Merseyside.

Everton official statement – 29 January 2023:

‘Anthony Gordon has joined Newcastle United for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old forward leaves Everton after having submitted a formal transfer request.

Gordon joined the Club’s Academy at the age of 11 and made his senior debut as a 16-year-old in a Europa League tie in December 2017. He went on to make 78 First-Team appearances, scoring seven goals.’

Anthony Gordon had been at Everton for ten years, cost them nothing, now he’s set to make them £45m profit.

Yet they can’t even give him a thanks, all the best, no matter how insincere it would be.

No wonder Anthony Gordon has jumped at the chance to join Newcastle United.

