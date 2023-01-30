News

Everton official announcement – Sean Dyche named as new manager

Sean Dyche is the latest desperate move by Everton to save them from relegation.

Monday afternoon seeing an official announcement (see below) from Goodison Park.

An official announcement ‘slightly’ longer than the embarrassing three line ungracious effort they put out, detailing Anthony Gordon had moved to Newcastle United.

It was widely reported / accepted that Newcastle United had to pay £40m up front to land Gordon, plus £5m in potential future add-ons.

By sheer coincidence, the Sean Dyche announcement has coincided with news of Everton putting in a bid for Conor Gallagher, the blue scousers reported to have offered Chelsea…£40m plus £5m potential future add-ons.

You can only assume that Sean Dyche was consulted on both Gordon’s departure and the Gallagher bid.

These past seven years have seen seven permanent managers (not counting caretakers…) leave Goodison, most of them driven out by Everton fans demanding change. Rather bizarrely, as they waged war against their owners, such was their desperation to blame them (owners / directors), many Everton fans then insisted that the really poor Frank Lampard wasn’t at fault, despite a dismal record and seemingly zero idea of how to get them out of trouble.

Sean Dyche kicks off against league leaders Arsenal on Saturday, interesting to see if / when the Everton fans turn on him?

Everton official announcement – 30 January 2023:

‘Everton Football Club can confirm the appointment of Sean Dyche as the Club’s new Men’s Senior Team Manager.

Dyche has agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract until June 2025 and will take charge for the first time for the Blues’ Premier League clash against Arsenal at Goodison Park on Saturday 4 February.

One of the Premier League’s most respected and experienced managers, Dyche will be supported by former Nottingham Forest winger Ian Woan as his Assistant Manager, ex-England international Steve Stone as First-Team Coach, and Mark Howard, who will support the provision of sports science. All three members of staff previously worked with Dyche at Burnley.

Dyche said: “It’s an honour to become Everton manager. My staff and I are ready and eager to help get this great club back on track.

“I know about Everton’s passionate fanbase and how precious this club is to them. We’re ready to work and ready to give them what they want. That starts with sweat on the shirt, effort and getting back to some of the basic principles of what Everton Football Club has stood for for a long time.

“We want to bring back a good feeling. We need the fans, we need unity and we need everyone aligned. That starts with us as staff and players.

“Our aim is to put out a team that works, that fights and wears the badge with pride. The connection with the fans can then grow very quickly because they’re so passionate.

“There is quality in this squad. But we have to make them shine. That’s the job of me and my staff.

“We want to change the shape of this club going forward, remodel it in our style, but in a way that we can win. That’s the task in front of us – make sure we’re building, tactically and technically, giving players organisation, allow them the freedom to play, to go and enjoy their football because it’s brilliant when the team’s playing with a smile, but we’ve got to win.”

After a playing career as a centre-back spanning nearly two decades, Dyche first became a coach at Watford, working his way up from the club’s under-18s to senior-team manager and guiding the Hornets to their best league position in four years in his first season in charge.

It was during almost 10 years at Burnley where Dyche made his name as a top-class manager, building a competitive and energetic team that won promotion from the Championship in a record-breaking maiden campaign in 2013/14 and going on to consistently challenge the Premier League’s elite – the highlight a seventh-placed finish in 2017/18 and qualification for the Europa League.

Everton Chairman Bill Kenwright said: “Kevin and I spent some valuable time with Sean over the past few days and he quickly convinced me that he has exactly the right attributes to make himself a great Everton manager – and a man who could inspire our fanbase. And Farhad felt the same when he met him, too.”

