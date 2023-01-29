Opinion

Everton fans comments on Anthony Gordon in August AND now he has signed for Newcastle United

Everton fans have seen Anthony Gordon sold on Sunday.

The 21 year old moving to Newcastle United.

Whilst the transfer fee was officially described as ‘undisclosed’, widespread media reporting puts the figure at £40m plus a potential £5m in future add-ons if targets are hit.

The Everton fans haven’t been shy in commenting on the departure…

Interesting though to compare what they are saying now, with the comments Everton fans were making only four months ago back in August 2022:

Everton fans commenting on Anthony Gordon via their Grand Old Team message board:

COMMENTS BACK IN AUGUST 2022:

‘Best we’ve brought through since Rooney. Kept the side together last year in his first full season.’

‘He offers a lot more other than goals. His defensive contribution is fantastic. So I wouldnt measure him just in goals.

We were awful, but that also stands in his favour mate, as he is getting less chances/opportunities than he would in a good team.’

‘Gordon seems like an ideal LW.’

‘I actually think he’ll be really brilliant after Xmas when things settle down, and just run himself into the ground until then.’

‘We could very well end up ruining him if we have another stinker of a season.’

‘I think knowing he has a solid midfield and defence behind him will do wonders for his confidence and we’ll see a much better player as a result.’

‘I liked the look of Maddison at Norwich if both was 21 I’d go for Gordon.’

‘If he can improve from last season and the team in general does well hes going to have big bids coming in for him.’

‘I suspect that he’s Moshiri’s get out of jail free card – his sale whether it is this season or next – will significantly improve our P and L figures .

Yes in an ideal world we would generate enough money to keep our best young players and invest in the team but , unfortunately , we just aren’t in that position.’

‘I think we are hoping/waiting for Newcastle to panic a bit, and make a huge offer. That could also come in January too.’

‘I genuinely wouldn’t be surprised to see him go in the next couple of weeks , particularly if the fee was in excess of £35/40m and allowed us to reinvest in a couple of promising young strikers.

Sad as I would be to see us lose very good local talent.’

‘I think Gordon would fit very well as that 2nd striker.’

‘Gordon has all the attributes to be a top quality rb.’

‘Don’t think lampard would contemplate selling him has to much potential and works very hard

Needs a guiding hand to become an all star though.’

‘I would be very surprised if we sold him.’

‘No one hates Everton players more than Everton supporters

Watched that with my United supporting uncle and he loved Gordon.’

‘He’s a passionate, skilful and fast footballer with suspect stamina, and not convinced anybody has identified his best position. Not sure it’s anywhere in our current shape either.’

‘He’s a talent for sure, has all of the attributes you want – but I can’t see what throwing him upfront is achieving.’

‘Our recruitment has been so pathetic that we’re relying on a 21-year-old from the academy to be one of our main players, with no senior players to take the burden off him or shield him from the spotlight.’

‘Let the kid grow, he is far from the finish product but at least he is the most effective.’

‘He’s a promising player who should be in and out of the team but because we are desperate and stripped the team of goals/assists he’s our creative hope.’

‘Goes to show how mental things are that the club thinks there was no need to replace richarlison when they had AG in the squad. We need goals and it’s clearly a burden on the guy when the club are giving him the no. 10 and Lampard plays him week in week out.’

‘Young player, playing out of position again, still putting in the effort, but you’re expecting him to play like Ronaldo.’

‘This guy isn’t the problem at all. He’ll be class in a year or two.’

‘Selling him is a stupid idea.

He can do better but he needs help from the recruitment team so he doesn’t have to try and carry a front line that would struggle in the championship.’

‘Selling him could be a huge mistake, part of the problem is who he has been getting to play with in a poor team.’

‘He is going nowhere I don’t even know why people are bothering to suggest it.’

‘We shouldn’t be selling AG.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin yes. AG no.’

COMMENTS ON SUNDAY 29 JANUARY 2023 AFTER SIGNING FOR NEWCASTLE UNITED:

‘He’s left, do we really care?

Never did anything for us, all hype no product.

Newcastle will get rid before the end of his contract.’

‘I’m not sure what the fuss is. Massively overrated.’

‘He’s dead to us now.’

‘It’s mad to think that we sold Anthony Gordon for £30m more than Ross Barkley.’

‘My opinion is that the kid has been convinced that he is far better than he actually is.’

‘I just cant for the life of me see Gordon getting a regular start.’

‘Anthony Gordon had a lot of nerve writing a fond thank you…His exit had nothing to do with the recent clash with fans.’

‘He’s nowhere near as good as he thinks he is, the attention has gone to his head and unfortunately his head has been turned.’

‘His face annoys me.’

‘His general football play annoys me.’

‘Why did you down tools and couldn’t be ar.ed for the whole of this season ?’

‘We’re absolutely delighted you’ve gone you utter muppet. It’s the best thing the club did in years.’

‘Just like Ibe and Solanke this, Howe sure likes an overrated forward.’

‘Clearly didn’t think his ability could keep us up and rightly so he’s rubbish so happy we got a good fee for this rat I’m not religious but I pray to god his career fails miserably.’

‘Who does he think he is?’

‘Hard to think of a player I have disliked more.’

‘Rat.’

‘Break your legs.’

‘Best thing to take away from this is if we play our academy kids and they run around for a season but don’t really do much else.

The next summer some mad team will buy them for £40m.’

‘He’ll be at a club who might be in the Champions League, but I don’t see him being anything more than a bit-part player there. Could very easily spend most of his career in the championship once the world’s richest club has discarded him for actual quality footballers.’

‘Can’t wait for the Geordies to turn on him. He thinks our fans are bad.’

‘Their fans are going to eat the little ginger f.nny alive when they realise how poor he is.’

‘Doesn’t take long for a snake to turn and bite the hand.’

‘The only way this no-mark is going “up” from Newcastle is when he’s sold to Aberdeen in about 4 years after making ~60 appearances for the magpies. ASM and Almiron are already 10x the player he is.’

‘He wasn’t interested in playing for Everton and his performances were rubbish.’

