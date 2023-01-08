Opinion

End up watching Newcastle United lose on TV in the pub with Forest, Cardiff and Wednesday fans

Saturday is the best day of the week and this Saturday had the advantage of Newcastle United playing live on TV in the 3rd round of the FA Cup.

Exactly a year ago, me, my wife and two kids had made the pilgrimage to St James’ Park to see Newcastle against Cambridge, having secured tickets in the Gallowgate. Enough said.

This time around, knowing it was live on TV and living in London. we decide not to try and get tickets.

A grey wet London morning I walk across my local park and see a lone Magpie. Ah, not good, but on my return across the park, I see two cackling magpies. Result I think, the omens are with us, we are going to win 2-1.

A relaxed afternoon lunch in our local Portuguese restaurant with the family (with Portuguese football always on the TVs in the background), the perfect build up to early evening of watching Newcastle United down the pub.

I have had an article published on The Mag about visiting grounds just for the experience of live football and living in London, I have mates from all over who support different teams.

So, this Saturday I have arranged to watch the game with three friends of some thirty years, a lad from Nottingham (Forest) a Cardiff fan from the Valleys and a guy from Worcester who is a lifelong Wednesdayite.

The venue is the Royal Oak just along the road from the famous RVT (Royal Vauxhall Tavern). The Royal Oak is a tiny boozer that appears unchanged for a hundred years, only now with six screens showing football.

At five thirty the boozer is packed, with music (New Order) blasting out. Turns out it is the last day as the Royal Oak has been sold!

Six o’clock approaches and I ask the barman to turn the music down and me and my mates settle down for the game. I tell them the omens of the Magpies, convinced we will win 2-1.

We are sat with four young Geordie lads who I have never seen before, but are friendly and lively, excited for the game. My Wednesday mate has good craic with them, as believe it or not, Wednesday hate Steve Bruce more than we do, so he reckons. My mate retells stories of Bruce and his arrogance and incompetence, with everyone laughing in agreement.

Wednesday play their game of the season, but when Bruno pulls one back, my mate is not smiling and admits to being worried.

Before the game he had said he wanted Wednesday to concentrate on the league and not interested in the cup. End of the game. We can concentrate on the league and a Champions League spot I tell him ironically. If only I had seen two magpies first.

My Forest mate shares in my despondency having been humiliated by Blackpool earlier in the day.

What prompted me to write up my Saturday was an article on The Mag I read today, about the run we went on after the humiliating defeat by Cambridge.

That Cambridge defeat was hard to take but looking back, we have been on the up since, so let’s stay positive, and let us use this defeat, even though it hurts, to keep up the momentum and go on to greater things.

