Eddie’s mags, upsetting all the right people…

Well, this was some way to start 2023.

Away to the league leaders, who look in increasingly ominous form with each successfully navigated challenge. Arsenal with a solitary league defeat and only one draw all season going into this, up against a United side with an identical number of losses.

The two meanest defences in the division up against each other, as Ramsdale aimed to close the gap on Nick Pope at the top of the clean sheets chart.

Writing all this after the event has made me think that 0-0 was probably a fairly decent punt actually.

Getting to this one was not without bother, I’ll tell thee. Having booked trains and a hotel long before the rail strike was announced for the days we’d be travelling there and back, hasty rearrangements were required, involving driving down the night before and springing for a second night’s digs. The positive of this was we were all settled in the smoke to start drinking early afternoon, although I hadn’t quite got my head round the fact this was a now a normal working Tuesday in London, and some of the bars had a disgracefully negligent approach to opening the doors for midday refreshments.

A quick check on social media informed me that the glorified metros that are Lumos trains were exempt from the strike, and people were travelling on the day, while I assumed there were more / fuller buses than usual heading off from Tyneside.

I wasn’t at the Emirates last season, so all my experience here dates back to pre-Covid times, a lack of update that was to prove costly as I left the centre to head towards Arsenal. I remember the bars around Finsbury Park station as being accessible for a pint, but all were decked out in miserable little signs, proclaiming visiting fans as persona non gratis. No matter, there’s always a place, but the designated away bar, the Drayton Park, seems to have ceased it’s existence at some point. We managed to hunt down a few beers on Seven Sisters road but it was an uninspiring wander round in the dark, soggy London evening. Bloody Southern weather.

This did not bode well at a venue where the game itself has seldom offered any comfort. This was the new version of NUFC of course, and while Eddie’s mags give you hope wherever they go, this was one that you could accept being second favourites in. Any sense of foreboding became reality during a terrifying opening ten minutes, where Arsenal steamed and roared at United, with desperate rearguard actions keeping the marauding Gunners at bay. In the worst occurrence series of scrambles in a seemingly unrepentant Arsenal attack, saw the ball break to Odegaard, who hoofed it mercifully high and hopeless. Early concern, but this happens occasionally then always plays out the same way, as the team gathers it’s collective cool, knocks the ball around a bit and gradually settles into the game.

Once the early barrage was navigated, United started to look comfortable. Joelinton was the stand out for me, as he used his presence on the left to help Dan Burn deal with the dangerous Saka, who had a quiet night by the standards of his excellent season. Trippier was his usual collected self against Martinelli on the other flank and anyone breaking free or posing any sort of threat whatsoever was immediately snuffed out by the defensive machine that is Sven Botman, the Dutchman registering yet another incredible performance as he continued his unbeaten Newcastle career.

Arsenal have had changes in style, substance and culture over the years, but fundamentally they retain the same DNA. They will consistently be one of the worst teams in the league for fouling, with feet left in, studs up tackles and big kicks up-a-height aplenty, while managing to be the softest in the league at the same time, with dives, pratfalls and consistent whingeing, trying to leverage any advantage possible from malleable referees, especially on their own turf.

It seemed to be working this way as ref Andy Madley gave repeated free kicks for the home side while Newcastle had to be content with accepting common assault. For a while it felt like similar odds to the Allies’ chances in the game at the end of Escape to Victory, as Bruno and Wilson both got soft bookings. The fact that these were swiftly followed by similar cautions for Nketiah, Odegaard and Xhaka though, suggested things might not swing too badly away from us.

Pulses raised briefly when a VAR check for handball in the Arsenal box flashed up on the big screen ,despite it being down the other end and no one having a clue of the likelihood. It wasn’t given and we had to wait until first half injury time for our best chance to pinch the win to arrive (and just as quickly pass by).

United had a late rally and earned a few corners, with Schar heading one wide before connecting with a fine header from Trippier’s next delivery. He knocked it to the back post where the unmarked Joelinton had the goal at his mercy but nutted the glaring opportunity over, in a scene reminiscent of a similar off-target header that may have settled the stalemate at Old Trafford. Still love him though.

Arsenal’s big moment was to arrive when a free kick was floated into the box, with Odegaard again providing a woeful finish, but replays showing that Dan Burn had a handful of Gabriel’s shirt as he attempted to reach the initial ball in. Of course, we saw a traditional Arsenal swan dive from the Brazilian (he actually collapsed forward, even though Burn was pulling him back) but Madley wasn’t having it. If it had been given you couldn’t deny the contact in the box but it would have been beyond soft, far less than the ones we didn’t get at Wolves or Man Utd in similar circumstances. This was to prove the keystone of the home side’s petulant response but more on that later.

After 82 minutes in Botman’s pocket, the Arsenal attack finally managed to disturb the underemployed Nick Pope as Nketiah got away from Schar. Pope closed him down quickly and, when the former United target got his shot off, produced a smart save with his outstretched foot.

Arsenal continued to knock at the door as five minutes of injury time was navigated, but with only seconds of that left to play, Xhakas attempted cross bounced off Murphy’s arm from all of four feet away. This would have been a travesty as well as a sucker punch to rival events at Anfield, but the VAR declared it a nonsense, to almost universal agreement.

This did not stop a ludicrous response from Arteta on the touchline, bouncing around like Zebedee on heat and getting up in Eddie Howe’s face, where he was swiftly told to get back in his box. This continued into a barrage of undignified whingeing, as Burn’s tentative tug and Murphy getting the ball blasted off him were equated to the worst travesties in the history of non-penalties, while the same tired old line of United’s “gamesmanship” being terribly unfair on poor, badly-done-to Arsenal was reminiscent of Klopp’s poor sportsmanship when we dared stand up to his side on their own patch.

As with the Liverpool game (and let’s be honest, any other) the mithering of Arteta was amplified in the echo chamber of bairns, plastics and dafties that watch Arsenal on the television and think they’re Arsenal fans. The crying was astonishing, regardless of the fact that both of their major issues were borderline calls.

However, Arsenal fans calling out game management is beyond satire. Many of the YouTube generation will be too young / disinterested to remember, but in the 80s and early 90s, Arsenal’s calling card was to grind out games through disciplined defence and breaking the flow of the opponent through consistent, unambitious possession, passing it around among the back four. They were very successful at this (Know the song one-nil to the Arsenal? That started then, because once they nicked their one goal from a corner, that was it, they’d shut the game down as a spectacle) and captured a few trophies in that time, but football was the loser here. With this playing style in the ascendancy, attendances plummeted across the board, TV hardly wanted to know and kids started taking more interest in NFL or WWE. This effect prompted the introduction of the backpass rule, which transformed the game and led to the explosion that came with the creation of the Premier League.

So, having nearly kiboshed the English game with their negativity and game management, Arsenal cannot complain about anything like this ever, let alone when a team with a far more varied skillset like Newcastle United takes a conservative approach in one of the season’s toughest games. Having become the first side to take any points at all from the Emirates this season, and the first side to stop Arsenal scoring anywhere, I feel the ends justifies the means. We felt frustrated when Leeds dug in to do a similar job on us at the weekend but that’s sport, you take the approach to maximise your chances. Sportsmanship is recognising this.

I have to admit to having delusions of grandeur when West Ham took the lead against the Gooners the day after we had torn Leicester apart, imagining Arsenal faltering then and in their next tricky trip to Brighton. They recovered to win both which, combined with our Leeds hiccup, meant we went into this nine points off the top, as opposed to within range of overhauling Arsenal with a win, as in my post-Leicester fantasy. Title dreams were always a stretch, so the target must be the champions league qualification, which this was a solid point towards achieving.

The next round of fixtures sees Arsenal go to Tottenham, with Liverpool off to Brighton and. Manchester derby at Old Trafford. The round after sees Liverpool face Chelsea, Arsenal play Man Utd and Spurs travel to Fulham. Sides around us will be dropping points, which means we can do ourselves huge favours by clicking into gear in two winnable matches at home to Fulham and away to Palace.

We proved once again at the Emirates that we can grind and battle in the face of an onslaught, but progress must surely be made towards killing off those that come to make life difficult for us at SJP, in a similar way we did here to cause Arteta’s pet lip. This would be helped by Isak’s return, with the striker rumoured to be in the squad for Sheffield Wednesday, but a move in the transfer market for more attacking prowess in midfield would add an edge that may be the difference between an excellent season and the best most of us can remember.

Eddie is of course being coy about any moves, and I’m sorry to report, that I blew an opportunity to do some journalistic research of my own. After the match we were bimbling between pubs on the Seven Sisters Road and I had to do the most almighty double take when none other than Jason Tindall went strolling past, apparently with a few mates. I was totally dumbfounded as to the concept of our assistant manager possibly having a few relaxers with local pals after the match, so didn’t take the chance to ask if the blokes he was with might be agents or suchlike. Any other sighting reports welcome, as I swear this happened.

Attention now turns to the cups, as we continue to dream in triplicate. Astonishingly we have cleared our biggest hurdle in attempting a fifth consecutive month unbeaten. If this rolls over into six, it’s time to get very excited indeed. Eddie’s mags, upsetting all the right people…

Stats from BBC Sport:

Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0 – Tuesday 3 January 7.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Arsenal:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Arsenal 67% (63%) Newcastle 33% (37%)

Total shots were Arsenal 17 (7) Newcastle 8 (6)

Shots on target were Arsenal 4 (1) Newcastle 1 (1)

Corners were Arsenal 5 (0) Newcastle 5 (2)

Referee: Andy Madley

Attendance: 60,319 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 87), Almiron (Murphy 68), Joelinton, Wilson (Wood 68)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Anderson

