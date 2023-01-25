News

Eddie Howe talks resilience, relief and magic as Newcastle United take significant step towards Wembley

Eddie Howe watched on as his side passed up the chances that would have made the second leg all but a formality.

Chance after chance went begging at St Mary’s with Joelinton and Joe Willock the worst offenders (along with VAR official Andre Marriner…).

However, Eddie Howe was accentuating the positives when reflecting on the game, a clean sheet and late winner away from home is not to be sniffed at.

The 1-0 win came courtesy of an eventual goal from Joelinton, this successful strike was all about the work the Brazilian put in to get there, Isak putting it on a plate right in front of goal and this time it was really impossible to miss, once Joelinton had put in the commitment to get there as the ball arrived in the six yard box.

It was no more than Newcastle deserved, in truth, NUFC should have had three goals as a minimum and the Saints could possibly argue that their 15-20 minutes spell in the second-half when they gave it a bit of a go, was worth a consolation.

The fact they didn’t was down to Nick Pope’s tenth clean sheet in a row and a couple of crucial saves at 0-0, something that when you say it / write it, just feels surreal. Over 16 hours of football without conceding a single goal. Magnificent.

Speaking of magic, Eddie Howe was loving the ‘magical’ work from Alexander Isak in creating the winner. An outstanding piece of play and the pace and directness of both Isak and ASM is hopefully a sign of things to come, giving NUFC far more of a goal threat in the weeks and months ahead.

Eddie Howe reflecting on Newcastle United’s 1-0 win at Southampton:

“A tough game.

“Both sides had their moments and had chances to win the game but we know it’s only half-time and there’s a long way to go.

“It has been a good day but there’s still a long way to go in the tie.

“We weren’t clinical until Joe’s goal.

“I can’t be critical in any way though as it has been a good day for us.

“We defended well.

“Nick (Pope) made some big saves again.

“Especially that one against Che Adams, it was a big moment in the match and he stood up tall for us, like he has all season.

“He has been outstanding for us this year, the defence has played very well in front of him, but when called upon, he has delivered for us.

“I’m pleased to win, that was our aim, but we know 1-0 is delicate.

“Very pleased to see VAR intervene (for Armstrong’s handball).

“Nothing is decided.”

Eddie Howe on (eventual!) goalscorer Joelinton:

“It happens, people miss big opportunities, but he is mentally very strong.

“His own journey at Newcastle sort of epitomises that really.

“Joe is someone who has real resilience, doesn’t get flustered either way, whether in success or more disappointing moments.

“When we needed him he was on the spot from Alex’s really good play out wide.

“Really pleased for Joe whenever he scores because he feeds off that confidence.”

Eddie Howe on substitute Alexander Isak who made the winner:

“He is certainly getting there.

“He was excellent in training yesterday (Monday).

“You can see he is getting his sharpness.

“He is going to be a great player for us for now and in the future.

“He has got quality in his feet and the assist was a magical bit of play.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Southampton 0 Newcastle 1 – Tuesday 24 January 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Joelinton 73

Southampton:

Caleta-Car Red Card 86

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Southampton 44% (40%) Newcastle 56% (60%)

Total shots were Southampton 13 (3) Newcastle 15 (6)

Shots on target were Southampton 3 (1) Newcastle 3 (2)

Corners were Southampton 4 (2) Newcastle 1 (1)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 67), Almiron (Murphy 78), Joelinton, Wilson (Isak 67)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Lewis, Anderson

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Southampton 0 Newcastle 1 – Read HERE)

(BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United post-Southampton match – Read HERE)

(Southampton 0 Newcastle 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Southampton 0 Newcastle 1 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Halfway to Wembley – Southampton 0 Newcastle 1 – Read HERE)

