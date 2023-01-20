News

Eddie Howe reveals plan is to replace Chris Wood with striker ready to play for Newcastle United

Eddie Howe said that if Newcastle United were to do major business in the January transfer window, it would almost certainly happen late on.

The NUFC Head Coach saying that a wait and see approach would be used.

Presumably waiting to see if any significant injuries would hit the squad, plus of course whether acceptable bids would come in for players Eddie Howe would be willing to let go, if he believed he could improve the team / squad with an immediate upgrade.

We are on day 20 of the 31 days of the window and Chris Wood is set to sign for Nottingham Forest today.

Eddie Howe stating that the Forest offer ‘is a very good deal financially for the football club.’

Sky Sports have reported that their information is that as well as an initial loan fee, Forest will also pay £15m in the summer, if certain targets are met. Targets which are almost certain to be Forest avoiding relegation and / or Wood playing a certain number of games.

Whilst Eddie Howe has said there are no guarantees that a replacement will come in this month for Chris Wood, I think fair to say that the Head Coach wouldn’t be letting any regularly used player leave, unless a replacement was pretty much lined up. Or at least Eddie Howe confident of landing one of the targets identified.

Chris Wood has appeared in 22 of Newcastle’s 24 matches this season and whilst mostly used as a sub, Eddie Howe clearly rates Wood in a squad role.

Whilst many fans would assume the likely replacement would be a younger player more for the future, the Newcastle United Head Coach making clear he instead plans to bring in an attacking player who can come in and play straight away.

Eddie Howe on letting Chris Wood go, with the intention of replacing him in this window…:

“When we signed Chris Wood we were in a very difficult league position.

“He played a huge part on the pitch and helped transform the team. Then this season he has been excellent on and off the pitch when he hasn’t played.

“It was a difficult decision because you have to take into account the player and his wishes…but I also think it is a very good deal financially for the football club.

“We are hopefully planning to replace him.

“Certainly from my side, there was no thought of letting a player (like Chris Wood) go and not replacing him.

“That would leave us dangerously short but there’s no guarantees so that’s the position we are in.

“In forward areas you want a player that can excite the fans but they are the hardest to recruit.

“That is our task now though and (the attacking replacement) being ready to play now is important.”

Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak:

“The reason we brought him in was that we really believe in him and the qualities he has.

“I believe he’s a goalscorer but he’s also a goal creator.

“I think he had a huge impact against Fulham, he just changed the dynamic of our play.”

Eddie Howe on Sean Longstaff:

“He has been excellent.

“He does a lot of tireless work for the team in every phase.

“I think he has improved in all aspects and I think there’s goals in him as well.

“Those will hopefully come but to this point he’s been a vital cog in our team.”

