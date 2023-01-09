News

Eddie Howe rallying call as Tuesday will see highest number of Newcastle fans inside St James’ Park this season

Eddie Howe has called on the Newcastle United fans to help get his side over the line and into the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

The NUFC Head Coach accepts that it is up to his players to give the ‘real energy’ to help provide the platform for the supporters to really get behind the team, hoping to see the usual ‘brilliant atmosphere’ at St James’ Park.

A massive boost for everybody connected with the club, is that on Tuesday night there will be the most Newcastle United fans inside SJP of any game so far this season.

Leicester asked for 11 blocks of seats and hoped to bring 4,800 fans to back them.

However, in the end nine blocks of those away seats were returned and sold to Newcastle fans instead, meaning there will be over 51,000 NUFC supporters backing the team. Reports from the East Midlands say that of the 1,200 or so seats that the Foxes kept hold of, there are still less than 1,000 that have been sold to Leicester fans so far.

Wor Flags have also made their own rallying cry to fans, asking as many as possible to bring a scarf on Tuesday and recreate the kind of scenes seen at the Alan Shearer testimonial, when tens of thousands of scarfs were twirling inside St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe speaking ahead of the Carabao Cup clash on Tuesday with Leicester City the visitors:

“This is an opportunity and we need to be highly motivated for the game.

“I am sure that we will be.

“We need real energy from everyone to get the crowd into the game.

“We have a lot to be positive about.

“So we need to get Saturday’s defeat (at Sheffield Wednesday) out of our system very quickly.

“This is the biggest game of our season…because it is the next game.

“It does have a special meaning (especially for the fans), we understand that.

“We need what we have had every home game.

“A brilliant atmosphere and environment where the team can excel and feel free to give their best.”

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of February 2023:

Tuesday 10 January 2023 – Newcastle v Leicester (8pm) Sky Sports (Carabao Cup quarter-final)

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

