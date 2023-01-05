News

Eddie Howe Premier League Manager of the Month award – Another nomination officially confirmed

Eddie Howe has now been officially confirmed as a nomination for the Premier League Manager of the Month award for November and December 2022.

With those two months seeing Newcastle United play four league matches, either side of the World Cup. Winning five and drawing at home to Leeds.

Eddie Howe won his fifth Premier League Manager of the Month award when picking up the October 2022 accolade. Having already previously won in March 2017, January 2018, October 2018 and February 2022 (with NUFC). That fifth award saw Howe go level with the likes of Kevin Keegan (see below).

Go HERE to vote for Eddie Howe.

(Earlier today, Kieran Trippier was nominated for the player of the month award for Nov/Dec 2022, go HERE for details of how to vote on that one)

Premier League official announcement – 5 January 2023:

Four men with unbeaten records in November and December have been nominated for the Barclays Manager of the Month award, and you can help to decide who wins.

Have your say by voting (HERE) for either Mikel Arteta, Thomas Frank, Eddie Howe or Jurgen Klopp before 12:00 GMT on Monday 9 January.

The fans’ vote will be combined with those of a panel of football experts to decide the winner, who will be revealed next week.

Barclays Manager shortlist

Mikel Arteta (ARS)

P4 W4 D0 L0​ GD+7

Arsenal enjoyed a perfect November and December, winning all four matches. They started with a 1-0 win at Chelsea before securing victories at Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton & Hove Albion either side of a 3-1 comeback success against West Ham United.

Thomas Frank (BRE)

P4 W2 D2 L0 GD+3

The Dane oversaw an outstanding run for Brentford, helping them go unbeaten and claiming some memorable away results, including a 2-1 win at reigning champions Manchester City. He was rewarded with a new contract.

Eddie Howe (NEW)

P4 W3 D1 L0​ GD+7

Newcastle United’s pursuit of a top-four spot continued with impressive results as they dropped only two points and conceded one goal in four matches. Standout displays included 4-1 and 3-0 wins against Southampton and Leicester City respectively.

Jurgen Klopp (LIV)

P4 W4 D0 L0 GD+6

Klopp’s team recorded four straight wins for the first time in the Premier League this season. Liverpool also claimed their first away successes of the campaign during that run, with a 2-1 victory at Tottenham Hotspur and a 3-1 triumph at Aston Villa.

Managers with most Premier League Manager of the month awards:

27 Alex Ferguson

15 Arsene Wenger

11 Pep Guardiola

10 David Moyes

9 Jurgen Klopp

8 Martin O’Neill, Harry Redknapp

7 Rafa Benitez

6 Sam Allardyce, Sir Bobby Robson

5 Kevin Keegan, Claudio Ranieri, Carlo Ancelotti, Eddie Howe

Most Premier League Manager of the month awards by club:

29 Man Utd

22 Liverpool

21 Man City

18 Arsenal

17 Chelsea

17 Newcastle United

13 Tottenham

Quite amazing really, Newcastle would go clear fifth above Chelsea, if Eddie Howe is successful again in Nov/Dec 2022.

Newcastle bosses to have won Premier League Manager of the month awards when at St James Park:

6 Sir Bobby Robson

Feb 2000, Aug 2000, Dec 2001, Feb 2002, Jan 2003, Oct 2003

5 Kevin Keegan

Nov 1993, Aug 1994, Feb 1995, Aug 1995, Sept 1995

2 Alan Pardew

Nov 2013, Nov 2014

2 Eddie Howe

Feb 2022, Oct 2022

1 Rafa Benitez

Nov 2018

1 Steve Bruce

April 2021

