Transfer Market

Eddie Howe on why Jonjo Shelvey is leaving – Plus answers ASM, Ashby, Gordon, Darlow transfer questions

A busy time for Eddie Howe.

At 10pm on Tuesday night we will know whether Newcastle United are on their way to Wembley or not.

At 11pm on Tuesday night the transfer window finally slams shut.

No surprise that Monday morning saw a busy press conference for Eddie Howe.

This is what he had to say on the transfer window side of things…

Rumours of Allan Saint-Maximin set to move to AC Milan

Eddie Howe – ASM is NOT leaving.

Karl Darlow leaving?

Eddie Howe – The keeper is joining Hull City on loan for the rest of the season after Tuesday night’s semi-final second leg (Dubravka is cup-tied)

Harrison Ashby arriving?

Eddie Howe – The deal for the 21 year old West Ham defender is in the process of going through.

Anthony Gordon signing

Eddie Howe – A young player who has huge potential.

Jonjo Shelvey leaving?

Eddie Howe – The midfielder is talking to Nottingham Forest and set to move there to get first team football.

Eddie Howe also spoke to BBC Newcastle, specifically about Anthony Gordon and Jonjo Shelvey:

“Jonjo is talking to Nottingham Forest.

“He’s been a huge player for this club over the last seven years and a very important part of my squad since I’ve been here.

“I would not want to lose him but I have to understand – similar to Chris Wood’s situation – the player’s wishes with his contract coming to an end this summer.

“I think it would be very difficult to keep Jonjo with where he wants his career to go.

“Very difficult situation because, from a footballing perspective, I definitely want to keep Jonjo. I rate him very highly but there’s his situation to think about.

“We’ll see what we can do in the market to try to bring a player in (as a replacement for Shelvey).

“In terms of permanent signings, that will be very difficult.

“We’ll look for potentially a loan situation but it’s got to be the right player.”

Eddie Howe on Anthony Gordon:

“He’s a young player with huge attributes and huge potential to have a big impact on our season.

“Very quick, dynamic player.

“He’s versatile and can play on both sides.

“The best is yet to come from him.

“We’re getting someone that’s fiercely determined and ambitious.

“I think he’s got a nice balance between confidence and knowing there’s areas to improve in his game.

“I’ve got no doubts about his character.”

