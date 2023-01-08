Opinion

Eddie Howe knows very well the quality and depth of squad he has at his disposal

Eddie Howe summed up the situation nicely in his post-match comments.

This was a useful reality check for those expecting us to jump from habitual relegation candidates to winning the triple.

Those selected on Saturday evening pretty much showed why they don’t get regular game time.

The League One Owls players seemed sharper and keener than our squad players who are often talked about as being only good enough for the Championship. On the basis of that performance, I think some may even struggle there…

Jamaal Lascelles and Jamal Lewis had particularly poor games, Murphy, Ritchie and Wood did better, but not good enough, and squandered some great opportunities. Manquillo has been getting a bit of stick online for his performance but of the eight second string players I thought that he was one of the best.

The midfield struggled without Bruno, despite Joelinton doing his best, while Sean Longstaff gave one his poorest performances in a long time.

We were often guilty of poor decision making and were frequently caught in possession. However, if just one of the missed chances had gone in and the first Wednesday goal had been ruled offside, things might have been different.

Eddie Howe eventually called in the cavalry but unfortunately it was too late to earn a replay, never mind win the game.

While debate rages about whether Eddie Howe should have started with his best 11 and subbed on second string players when the game was won… when is it actually won? When is it safe to take your foot off the gas pedal?

Let’s not forget that Wednesday had nothing to lose and would have kept at it until the last minute.

We are not at the training ground on a daily basis. We don’t know who is doing well in training or who needs to be rested to prevent an injury.

Eddie Howe knows very well the quality and depth of squad he has at his disposal and the fixtures looming, so I don’t think we can have any criticism of the team selection or game plan.

You can only shuffle the current pack so many times…

The lie perpetuated by Jurgen Klopp, and some of the national sports media, that Newcastle United have bought their way to success, is so obviously untrue. We lost this game, as we have neither the quality or the strength in depth to compete in more than one competition at a time.

This was a timely reminder for the board that while our evolution is well ahead of schedule, outside of the first 11 there are not many players capable of playing top half EPL football, let alone coming off the bench to win a game for us.

If the squad can be reinforced in this transfer window, I still think that instead of plundering Leicester for one of their nearly out of contract players, we would be better putting in a serious bid for Rice. This would potentially allow Bruno and Rice to swap defensive and creative roles as the opportunity arose and no longer give teams the option of marking Bruno out of the game.

While it’s often said that winning is a habit, you first have to have sufficient resources to be able to compete.

Hopefully Tuesday will see us play a stronger team and bring a return to winning ways, before we head back to the regular grind of the EPL.

