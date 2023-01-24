Opinion

Eddie Howe is now remarkably the eighth longest serving Premier League manager

In the Premier League it is survival of the fittest and Eddie Howe is proving himself fitter than most.

It is one year and 76 days since he became Newcastle United Head Coach and what a job he is doing / has done.

Whilst strange characters such as Stan Collymore bizarrely insist that Eddie Howe should be sacked and replaced if he gets Newcastle United into the top four and Champions League qualification…

Newcastle United fans are just celebrating the fact that they now have once again a quality manager (head coach) who makes them proud, due to the way he acts on AND off the pitch.

In the dog east dog world of Premier League management, we have now seen seven managers already leave their clubs this season, Frank Lampard the latest on Monday.

Interesting then to look at the longevity of managers at the 20 Premier League clubs as of today (24 January 2023):

7 years 107 days – Jurgen Klopp (8 October 2015)

6 years 206 days – Pep Guardiola (1 July 2016)

4 years 99 days – Thomas Frank (16 October 2018)

3 years 331 days – Brendan Rodgers (26 February 2019)

3 years 32 days – Mikel Arteta (22 December 2019)

3 years 24 days – David Moyes (30 December 2019)

1 year 206 days – Marco Silva (1 July 2021)

1 year 203 days – Patrick Vieira (4 July 2021)

1 year 124 days – Steve Cooper (21 September 2021)

1 year 82 days – Antonio Conte (2 November 2021)

1 year 76 days – Eddie Howe (8 November 2021)

329 days – Jesse Marsch (28 February 2022)

245 days – Erik Ten Hag (23 May 2022)

146 days – Gary O’Neil (30 August 2022)

137 days – Graham Potter (8 September 2022)

127 days – Roberto De Zerbi (18 September 2022)

83 days – Unai Emery (1 November 2022)

74 days – Nathan Jones (10 November 2022)

70 days – Julen Lopetegui (14 November 2022)

(Everton vacancy – Most recently lasted 357 days – Frank Lampard (31 January 2022 – 23 January 2023))

Looking at the managers who were appointed to Premier League jobs (not when their club was in the Championship), Eddie Howe is now the eighth longest serving, despite only getting the NUFC job one year and 76 days ago.

I think fair to say that before this season ends, Eddie Howe might well have moved one or two further places up the ladder, when it comes to longest standing Premier League bosses.

