Eddie Howe is a man for all seasons / situations – Evidenced by these ever changing strategies

The ‘experts’ said Eddie Howe was clueless when it came to the defensive side of things, why on earth had Newcastle United gone for the out of work former Bournemouth boss?

Facing an instant desperate relegation crisis after finally getting the keys to St James’ Park mid-season from Mike Ashley, the new Newcastle United owners were bullied by the media / football people into giving Steve Bruce his 1,000 game in management, an emotional final NUFC game (defeat!) that apparently Bruce (and the Newcastle fans…) deserved.

So, after a lengthy process (it feels very lengthy when you are bottom of the Premier League and look relegation certainties), Newcastle United narrowed it down to Unai Emery and Eddie Howe. Emery turning NUFC down at the last moment as he had just won Villarreal the very first trophy (Europa League) in their entire history and was in the middle of a Champions League campaign (they got to the Semi-finals, an amazing achievement for such a small club with limited resources.

So Eddie Howe got the job.

The claims that the new NUFC boss was supposedly clueless when it came to the defensive side of things, was almost entirely because of the fact that the way he kept Bournemouth up in the Premier League for so many seasons, was due to a strategy that relied on scoring plenty of goals and at the same time conceding regularly at the same time.

A strategy that did work for a club with 10k crowds and who started each season as one of the relegation favourites. Very unlucky to eventually get relegated on the final day of the 2019/20 season, their fifth in the top tier after Eddie Howe had taken them all the way from the verge of dropping into non-league, all the way through the divisions.

Now at Newcastle United, Eddie Howe has developed a different strategy, or in reality, we should say strategies. As NUFC play differently from week to week, sometimes only subtly different, whilst on other occasions…very differently.

Since the return to action after the Qatar World Cup, Newcastle United tried to blitz Bournemouth, Leicester and Leeds, to attack and attack. They experienced varying levels of success but I think clearly we could see Eddie Howe had the tactics right, the usual (in the vast majority of matches this season) high press.

The Cherries were very lucky, a first half Callum Wilson goal should have stood instead of disallowed, then Newcastle would have won by a few I reckon, rather than having to wait for the chance to come later in the second half, ironically an own goal undoing the Carabao Cup visitors.

Against Leicester, the blitz from the first whistle absolutely worked perfectly. A high press forced a penalty within seconds, after seven minutes the game was won, then a third goal on 32 minutes meant NUFC could stroll the final hour.

Leeds at home was similar in the approach but not the execution, Jesse Marsch changed tactics specifically for this Newcastle match, going all out for a 0-0 and somehow got it, they only had one effort on target but didn’t care. The main thing was that Meslier saved a handful of Newcastle efforts on target and an even great number of NUFC shots were wayward and the same when it came to choice and execution of the final pass.

However, at Arsenal, we saw a very different Eddie Howe strategy.

One that had Mikel Arteta quite literally hopping mad on the touchline (Imagine him having to go home and explain / justify to the family what he had been up to at work that night, in front of the global TV cameras).

Eddie Howe actually did have Newcastle United trying to compete in the first half at The Emirates, in terms of trying to get up the pitch. However, NUFC were penned back for the first 20 minutes or so by an Arsenal side who threatened to blow us away, only for Newcastle’s defence to weather the early storm. The second half of the first half DID see Newcastle pretty regularly get into the opposition half and actually had more corners (2 v 0) than Arsenal before half-time, the same number of shots on target (1 v 1) and almost the same number of shots overall in that first half (6 v 7). All too often though, Newcastle’s attacking play let them down, when not picking the right pass, or not executing it well enough, a bit like against Leeds but this time more forgivable against far better opposition.

The second half reminded me very much of the game at Brighton early this season.

Nick Pope at the Amex

The Seagulls had ended last season absolutely flying (sorry…Seagulls flying etc), 10 points from their final four matches, including a 4-0 home hammering of Man Utd. They had then started this season with a brilliant 2-1 win at Old Trafford, absolutely full of confidence they played Newcastle in their opening home game and after a pretty even first half where NUFC did ok, early in the second half the writing was quickly on the wall.

Eddie Howe recognised that this was going to be a very difficult second half to survive and went into ultra defensive mode, it worked. Nick Pope made some excellent saves, but they weren’t numerous, the team defended well and got a well earned point.

Fast forward five months and The Emirates, Arsenal flying even higher, top of the league, had won every single home game, had never failed to score in any PL match home or away. Eddie Howe then accepting that after Joelinton somehow missed the target from three yards out right at the end of the first half, this was going to be a brilliant point if Newcastle could hold it to 0-0.

Just look at the stats below compared to the first half.

Arsenal with more possession, more shots and more corners, but still only three efforts on target and in reality, only one of those, the excellent late stop with his boot from Nketiah, was a really tricky save that needed to be made as Arsenal pressed for the winner.

The thing is as well, that second half wasn’t a Steve Bruce style arrange the entire team around their own box and hope for the best, Eddie Howe still has his players trying to defend as high as possible / sensible, to make it difficult as possible for the Arsenal quality attacking players to get close to / into the box.

It was amusing to read the comments afterwards, whether from those inside Arsenal, their fans, their supportive national (London-centric) media.

So many of them going along the lines of…oooh, I’m really surprised, super rich Newcastle United, third in the Premier League, yet they come and play with this kind of strategy, these tactics.

It is laughable anyway, the fact that anybody should be surprised that going to an Arsenal away game where they have their best team and situation in many years, Eddie Howe decides to do everything he can to eke out a draw, rather than open up fully and go for a win (but get beat).

The most bizarre of all was that, Arsenal fans especially, wanted to believe that this was how Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United team usually approached matches.

Are they totally clueless. Do they not have any awareness of what happens outside of the Arsenal matches?

As well as having the best defence, Newcastle also have the fifth highest number of goals scored in the Premier League, NUFC have the third best goal difference, a goal difference 14 goals better than Man Utd in fourth (+21 v +7).

Have Arsenal fans not seen Miguel Almiron score more (9 v 6) and better PL goals this season than their superstar and biggest threat, Bukayo Saka?

For all of Newcastle United’s imagined riches, the reality as things stand is that Eddie Howe is having to compete with a very small squad, when it comes to players who are top half of the Premier League level, never mind top three / four standard.

Eddie Howe finding a way to win…or at least not get beat.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0 – Tuesday 3 January 7.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Arsenal:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Arsenal 67% (63%) Newcastle 33% (37%)

Total shots were Arsenal 17 (7) Newcastle 8 (6)

Shots on target were Arsenal 4 (1) Newcastle 1 (1)

Corners were Arsenal 5 (0) Newcastle 5 (2)

Referee: Andy Madley

Attendance: 60,319 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 87), Almiron (Murphy 68), Joelinton, Wilson (Wood 68)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Anderson

