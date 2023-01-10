News

Eddie Howe inspirational words at pitchside ahead of Leicester kick-off – I’m all in

Eddie Howe preparing for arguably his biggest Newcastle United match so far.

The NUFC Head Coach interviewed only minutes ahead of kick-off against Leicester.

Eddie Howe knowing he is 90 minutes away from taking Newcastle United to their first semi-final in 18 years. Some inspirational stuff here from the NUFC boss.

Eddie Howe interviewed pitchside at St James’ Park by Sky Sports ahead of kick-off:

Interviewer:

“Going back to when you took over (in November 2021), did you have a plan to try and get them onside.”

Eddie Howe:

“It was based really on our style of play.

“So we felt if we were really aggressive in every phase, that the supporters would back that.

“So it was trying to galvanise them in a way that they are watching the players commit, give everything for the shirt, then in return they would then back us.

“I have to say, they have been absolutely incredible.

“Even in disappointment in the early days, the games were very difficult, but the supporters never wavered in their support for the players on the pitch”

Interviewer:

“But you have to buy into the area as well as an individual, we expect the people who are involved in our club to buy into and love the area?”

Eddie Howe:

“Yes, you have to.

“You come here and it’s about adjusting myself to the club and to the area.

“I think that was hugely important for me.

“I needed to show the commitment, that I was going to bring my family to the area.

“I was going to go all in and try to make a real success of my time here.

“So I take it as a huge honour to be here.

“A massive challenge.

“I’m enjoying it at this present time, desperate for more success.

“We’ve only just started.

“That is a year’s worth of stats to analyse there.

“But we know the hard work has just begun really.”

Tuesday night’s team and subs that were announced at 7pm:

Newcastle team v Leicester:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson

Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Isak, Manquillo, Wood, Anderson, Murphy

