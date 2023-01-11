Videos

Eddie Howe explains how Disco Dan Burn dancing happened – Brilliant man management

The Newcastle United critics all laughed when Eddie Howe signed Dan Burn 12 months ago.

They aren’t laughing now.

Tuesday night it was all smiles on Tyneside and the biggest of all, was surely the Big Lad from Blyth.

A quite remarkable story as Dan Burn made it back to Newcastle United after failing to make it as a kid at St James’ Park, having played non-league before working his way up through the leagues and eventually into the Premier League.

Newcastle United looking near relegation certainties and now with the ‘richest owners in World football’, yet they sign soon to turn 30 Dan Burn for £13m, a defender who isn’t even an automatic choice for Brighton.

What a player though he proved to be, along with Matt Targett on loan, Dan Burn helped totally turn around Newcastle’s abysmal defending, 16 Premier League starts producing 31 points (10 wins, 1 draw, 5 defeats).

Even better, after doing so well at centre-back, Dan Burn has then played this season almost entirely at left-back and arguably played even better! With the Big Lad from Blyth in the team, his 18 appearances have helped win 35 points (9wins, 8 draws, 1 defeat).

It is almost as if Eddie Howe knew what he was doing when signing Dan Burn….

Anyway, Tuesday night was a great occasion, especially for our versatile local left footed defender.

In his 37th Newcastle United appearance, Big Dan Burn scoring his first ever NUFC goal, that set them on their way to winning the quarter-final against Leicester. Not just any goal either, a quite brilliant finish with his right foot!!

Dan Burn was the talk of the Toon after the game but then went national / viral when he performed his dance moves…

Eddie Howe explained (see below) that in the dressing room after the match (using his brilliant man management), he had actually asked Dan Burn to stand up and speak, because he (Howe) believes that at a moment like this, when something so special has happened for a particular player, it is important that they have their moment and it is properly shared with the other players and management team.

Eddie Howe asked Dan Burn to speak and instead he got this. Tremendous.

Dan Burn pulling out the dance moves! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/m7e3z3gric — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 10, 2023

Eddie Howe on Disco Dan Burn and his dressing room dancing after Newcastle 2 Leicester 0:

“I was actually asking him to speak and he stood up and danced…

“But when someone as popular as him, has a moment like that, I think it’s important we all share it with him.

“He moves quite well for a big man, doesn’t he?!”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Leicester 0 – Tuesday 10 January 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Burn 60, Joelinton 72

Leicester:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leicester 48% (42%) Newcastle 52% (58%)

Total shots were Leicester 7 (2) Newcastle 22 (12)

Shots on target were Leicester 1 (1) Newcastle 9 (3)

Corners were Leicester 4 (2) Newcastle 12 (5)

Referee: Darren England

Attendance: 52,009 (1,000 Leicester)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Murphy 90), Almiron (Saint-Maximin 84), Joelinton, Wilson (Isak 78)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Anderson, Wood

