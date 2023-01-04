News

Eddie Howe a class act as he reflects on making his point at league leaders Arsenal

As usual, Eddie Howe brilliantly representing our football club.

A class act and one of the reasons why the Newcastle United fans love him so much, the way that he speaks on our behalf, unlike the embarrassing way Steve Bruce used to go on.

Speaking of embarrassing, Mikel Arteta was shameful on Tuesday night, his antics on the touchline cringeworthy.

Blatantly trying to cheat by unfairly influencing the match officials in the style of Jurgen Klopp, even Eddie Howe reacted angrily in front of the dug outs when Arteta said / did something that went way too far.

Rather than call out the Arsenal boss for the way he had acted, Eddie Howe instead wanted to talk about the positives…and there were plenty.

A superb disciplined performance prevented Arsenal winning at home for the first time this season in the Premier League AND stopped the Gunners scoring for the first time in any game, home or away, this campaign in the PL.

No wonder Mikel Arteta was so frustrated, knowing that the Gunners could have been ten points clear this Wednesday morning, instead knowing that if Man City win at Chelsea on Thursday night, the gap will be back down to only five points ahead of Man City, nine ahead of Newcastle United.

In contrast to the Arsenal boss, Eddie Howe was happy to praise both his team and the opposition. A great tough game, where both sides gave it everything and a draw the fair result, considering Newcastle were the away team.

Nick Pope only having to make a couple of decent saves, as those in front of him helped Newcastle to a remarkable sixth clean sheet in a row.

Actions speak louder than words and the way Eddie Howe has coached and organised this team, speaks volumes.

More of the same please.

Eddie Howe speaking after Newcastle’s goalless draw at Arsenal:

“I thought we were resilient, dogged.

“Brilliantly defending all areas of the pitch collectively.

“We managed the game well, a lot to like.

“Maybe not with the ball but then they are a top team.

“Arsenal are very good tactically, technically and in wide areas.

“We had to find solutions to those problems and credit to the players for managing that.

“The start was tough but we grew into the game in the middle, the end was always going to be us having to be really solid to get the point.

“There were a few that weren’t bookings but once the referee sets his mark, then it becomes that a lot of tackles are a yellow card.

“I never think that’s fair, in fairness he was strong when he needed to be, especially with the home crowd.

“We want to compete in every game, we don’t want to turn up to grounds like this and not give our best.

“We competed to win and we didn’t manage to do that…but we certainly gave them a good game.”

Eddie Howe on Mikel Arteta claims for a late penalty when the ball hit Murphy’s arm from close range (and the arm close to his body):

“Obviously, at that stage of the game you’re thinking ‘oh no, the lads have given so much’…

“That would have been a travesty for us.

“I didn’t think it was a penalty but you just never know.”

Eddie Howe on the tireless performance from Joelinton:

“He does that consistently.

“He is an incredible athlete and very highly motivated.

“A really solid team player and I’m glad he is getting some recognition for that.”

Eddie Howe on the January transfer window:

“We will try and make the right decision for the team.

“There is no one imminently coming in but we will keep assessing.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0 – Tuesday 3 January 7.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Arsenal:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Arsenal 67% (63%) Newcastle 33% (37%)

Total shots were Arsenal 17 (7) Newcastle 8 (6)

Shots on target were Arsenal 4 (1) Newcastle 1 (1)

Corners were Arsenal 5 (0) Newcastle 5 (2)

Referee: Andy Madley

Attendance: 60,319 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 87), Almiron (Murphy 68), Joelinton, Wilson (Wood 68)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Anderson

(Alan Shearer speaks for us all as he calls out Mikel Arteta – Read HERE)

(Mikel Arteta more embarrassing with Newcastle post-match comments than match antics – Appeared impossible – Read HERE)

(BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after Arsenal match – Read HERE)

(Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

