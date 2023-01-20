Opinion

Difficult getting Newcastle v Liverpool tickets online…You should have been there back in the 90s!

I commented on Thursday’s article on The Mag about trying to get Newcastle v Liverpool tickets.

I was joking that they were all soft for complaining about being in an online queue for ages, only to find you couldn’t get a ticket, because in my day we camped out all night.

Well, I wasn’t wrong about the camping thing.

Back in the nineties….

I can hear the young uns sighing already.

Season ticket holders filled most of the ground (I don’t recall if they could buy more than one ticket then, maybe the lads can help me out here), anyway, the end result was that a couple of thousand that would go on general sale, in person, at the ticket office windows.

For the most attractive matches, such as Liverpool, you might be lucky if there were hundreds that went on general sale.

I think they would start selling at about 8am.

So this particular time, I get there at about my usual 9pm (the night before!) and there are the usual dozen or so in front of me.

I have got the flask, the blankets and wrapped up like a broken skull in military warm stuff I got from the brother-in-law, who would get the second ticket you were allowed to buy. I settled in for the night under the Leazes stand.

Of course by morning the line is around the East Stand and beyond. After the ticket touts at the front had let their mates in, I was about 25th in line.

As I get close to the front of the line the roller shutters on the ticket windows started sliding shut either side of me. I am bricking it, surely I couldn’t miss out this close.

I get to the last window open and YEEEEEEES they have two left, Milburn stand lower tier near the halfway line. More than I wanted to pay but we were in.

Jubilation, joy, glee, anticipation and every other good emotion you could imagine. Then it hit me when I turned around.

There in front of me was a car park crammed full, thousands of people with despondent faces, dads turning away, wondering what they would tell the bairn when he got home.

Grown men looking, who couldn’t get there in time.

I don’t recall another time where I went from so high to an OMG moment.

Please build an extension so as many of us as possible can see the lads.

