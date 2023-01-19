News

Deloitte Football Money League 2023 rich list published – Newcastle United return to the top 20!

The Deloitte Football Money League 2023 has now been published.

The football finance experts revealing their latest yearly overview of which clubs in the World generate the most money.

The report covers the 2021/22 season, with Deloitte as usual given access to the figures from (most) clubs, despite many clubs not having published their accounts as yet for that campaign.

The big news at the top end of the Deloitte Football Money League 2023, is that Manchester City have retained their place as number one, having climbed to the top for the very first time 12 years ago.

Real Madrid remain in second place, whilst surging up to third are Liverpool, you know, that poor club which Jurgen Klopp keeps reminding us can’t compete financially and can’t pay the transfer fees and wages…yet keep paying the wages and signing numerous expensive players.

Most importantly of course is the fact that Newcastle United have now returned to the top 20 after Mike Ashley had ‘succeeded’ in somehow taking NUFC out of the top twenty list.

This season / financial year is of course the one (2021/22) when the Newcastle United takeover happened mid-season, on 7 October 2021.

So most of the financial aspects would have been already in place and unable to be improved. However, despite that, the new NUFC owners have managed to help increase the season’s revenues from £150.6m in 2020/21 to £179.8m.

The best guide of course is comparison to rival clubs and this Deloitte Football Money League 2023 sees Newcastle United rise eight places, from 28th in the 2022 Deloitte list (Deloitte also let you know who finished 21-30 in the money league), see below for who made up the top 20 (and 30) in last year’s list.

(In this new Deloitte table below, new position on left hand side (with last year’s Top 20 position in brackets) and then far right is where you will find the figures in pounds – with the previous year’s figures in brackets.)

Deloitte Football Money League 2022 top 20 (all figures in Euros):

Deloitte Football Money League 2022 places 21-30 (all figures in Euros):

More analysis to follow on Newcastle United and the Deloitte Football Money League 2023.

