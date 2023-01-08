News

Darren Moore reflects – Winning against Newcastle United one of proudest career moments

Darren Moore unsurprisingly very happy after Saturday at Hillsborough.

The Sheffield Wednesday boss describing it as ‘one of the proudest moments’ of his managerial career so far.

An entertaining game for the neutrals, Newcastle failed to take some great chances, whilst at the other end two smart finishes from Josh Windass won the game.

Darren Moore has his team playing well and very much used to not losing, just like Newcastle United, the Owls unbeaten in their last 13 league matches.

Whilst in all competitions, Sheffield Wednesday came into this FA Cup clash unbeaten in nine, their last defeat away at Southampton in the League Cup and the Premier League club needed penalties to beat them.

The priority for Darren Moore and his players is very much promotion, currently second in League One and looking to have a three way fight with Plymouth and Ipswich for the two automatic promotion places.

Despite now having to fit in at least one extra cup match, difficult to believe that overall this FA Cup win over Newcastle United won’t be a massive positive, giving Darren Moore and his team extra belief and confidence, after coming out on top of a club third top in the Premier League, even though NUFC put out a much changed starting eleven with eight changes.

Darren Moore talking to BBC Sport after Sheffield Wednesday 2 Newcastle 1:

“It is one of the proudest moments in my managerial career.

“I’m really pleased for everybody at the club and I’m delighted for the players.

“We were up against a really good team and put in an excellent performance.

“We knew we had to perform on and off the ball and the way we went about it was spot on.

“We believe we can score goals, we got them, and then were resolute to the onslaught at the end.”

“We didn’t allow them to settle into their rhythm and that gave us some hope in the game.

“I thought every one of them did well.

“Josh will get the headlines but Cameron pulled off a couple of great saves.

“You know you are going to get tested against teams like this so your keeper has to concentrate and be in the right place when needed, and he was.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Sheffield Wednesday 2 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 7 January 6pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Bruno 69

Sheffield Wednesday:

Windass 52, 65

Possession was Sheff Wed 25% Newcastle 33%

Total shots were Sheff Wed 9 Newcastle 22

Shots on target were Sheff Wed 4 Newcastle 7

Corners were Sheff Wed 1 Newcastle 11

Referee: Michael Salisbury

Attendance: 25,884 (4,500 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Lascelles, Botman, Lewis (Trippier 69), Anderson (Willock 60), Longstaff (Bruno 60), Joelinton, Murphy (Almiron 60), Ritchie, Isak (Wood 45)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Fraser, Burn,

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Sheffield Wednesday 2 Newcastle 1 – Read HERE)

(Eddie Howe proved right with previous squad comments by what he saw at Hillsborough – Read HERE)

(Sheffield Wednesday 2 Newcastle 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Sheffield Wednesday 2 Newcastle 1 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

