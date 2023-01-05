News

Darren Moore looking forward to Newcastle United challenge

Darren Moore has the Owls flying high.

A big club fallen on hard times, looking to climb back up the leagues after ending up in the third tier.

Now second in League One and looking a good bet for one of the automatic promotion spots, it looks to be three competing for two places. Plymouth top of 56 points, Sheffield Wednesday 52, Ipswich 50, then fourth placed Derby way back on 41 points.

Darren Moore hoping to get out of the third tier and then use that as a springboard to potentially use the momentum for a challenge to get into the Premier League.

There are now plenty of Premier League clubs who can remember life in League One not all that long ago, amongst them are Man City, Leeds, Brentford, Leicester, Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and Wolves.

No reason why, if Sheffield Wednesday could one day find a path back to the Premier League, that they couldn’t then potentially stick around, they have a good fanbase and as has been proved, once a club has access to the Premier League riches then if they get it right, no reason why can’t be competitive.

First things first though and the need to get back into the Championship, having finished fourth last season but losing to the Mackems in the play-off semi-finals.

Plenty of debate then amongst Sheffield Wednesday fans about how seriously they should take the FA Cup, however, they do have a full week following the Newcastle match, before they are back in League One action.

Darren Moore insists he was very happy about the third round draw, especially for the Sheffield Wednesday fans.

The Owls warmed up for this cup match with a 5-0 stroll on Monday against Cambridge United, who ironically beat Eddie Howe’s side at St James’ Park almost exactly a year ago, at the same stage of the competition.

Darren Moore speaking ahead of Sheffield Wednesday facing Newcastle United:

“Newcastle United are a top, top team.

“It is a totally different game [to playing and beating Cambridge], they are an excellent team, they are in the ascendancy.

“When the tie was drawn I was pleased, more so for the fans than anything.

“Two wonderful football clubs, two great sets of supporters and this place [Hillsborough] will be bouncing.

“We will dust ourselves down, analyse the Cambridge game, look at moments of the game where we can get better and then we will focus on Newcastle.

“Whatever team we pick they’re going to need real top, top performances because they’re playing against top internationals, but as players these are the games you want to be playing in.”

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of February 2023:

Saturday 7 Janaury 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1 (FA Cup third round)

Tuesday 10 January 2023 – Newcastle v Leicester (8pm) Sky Sports (Carabao Cup quarter-final)

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

