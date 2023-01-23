Opinion

Cup Semi-Finals – Bring them on!

I’m a lifelong Newcastle United supporter living in the North of County Durham, enjoying the start of what we all hope is something very special.

Myself and my son have been season ticket holders together for 13 seasons now. Me, another 15 years before that.

Delighted that my daughter is massively into football and joined us seven years ago.

Coming out of the quarter final game with Leicester I looked at how happy they both were and felt I’d done a great job of bringing them up properly football wise (wife can’t lay claim there, as she has no interest!).

We were chatting making our way through the crowds to our normal meeting point with the in-laws, when I said to them both…

Cup semi-finals eh, get used to it kids!

When I say kids, they are 19 and 17 next month, so not so little these days.

The following few days I looked back on what a fantastic result the Leicester game was and then my thoughts turned to what I’d said to the kids as we left the ground.

It also took me back to the three FA Cup semi-finals in three seasons we had in the late 90s / early 00s. Also seeing a European semi first leg and another FA Cup semi in the mid 00s.

These were all great occasions and days I will never forget, even if the results were a mixed bag.

I thought if I looked back over the last 10 seasons of domestic cups, it would give a good indication of what could be in store for our next 10 seasons ahead.

I took the most successful teams, in terms of domestic cup semi-finals over the past decade (we all know who they are, I just don’t like using the term created within the media).

The facts are:-

Arsenal 4 FA Cup and 2 League Cup (6 in total and making 5 finals)

Chelsea 6 FA Cup and 5 League Cup (11 in total and making 8 finals)

Liverpool 2 FA Cup and 4 League Cup (6 in total and making 3 finals)

Man City 6 FA Cup 5 League Cup (11 in total and making 7 finals)

Man Utd 3 FA Cup and 4 League Cup (7 in total and making 3 finals)

Spurs 2 FA Cup 4 League Cup (6 in total and making 2 finals)

As you can see, it’s pretty safe to say that if our success in the next 10 years is anything like it could / should be, then my statement is surely correct.

It seams like good teams make cup semi-finals consistently.

Mix into this the fact we could potentially see some European semis and pushing for titles in the league for good measure.

So kids, enjoy the ride!

Enjoy more nights like Leicester and here’s to many more cup semi-finals in the near future, even if the results are still a mixed bag!

Howay the Lads!

