News

Crystal Palace star admits that pre-match plan was hope to be lucky against Newcastle United

Chris Richards has had an excellent week.

A summer 2022 signing from Bayern Munich, the central defender has had to wait for his chance at Crystal Palace as injuries have ruled him out for most of the season so far.

Having starred for the USMNT out in Qatar at the World Cup, this week Chris Richards has starred for Crystal Palace.

A 1-1 draw against Man Utd on Wednesday saw Chris Richards make his first PL start, then the 0-0 against Newcastle United has been his first PL clean sheet when starting.

It was all out defence for Crystal Palace against Newcastle United and the summer signing is happy to admit that the home side’s play was to defend and defend, then hope for one ‘lucky’ chance to come up at the other end and score.

A cunning plan that almost worked…

Newcastle United battered Crystal Palace but a combination of good goalkeeping and defending, poor finishing and poor decision making in the final third, allowed Palace to somehow escape with a point.

At the other end Palace did get that one chance, the ball falling perfectly for Mateta in the box and even he felt compelled to clap as Nick Pope pulled off a world class save to somehow keep it out.

That was the only Palace effort in target and indeed, in the entire game I only remember one other remotely half decent chance, which was when Chris Richards (pictured above) headed over a half chance from a corner.

The pre-match admission from the Palace defender just sums up how differently opposition teams and managers now view this Eddie Howe Newcastle United side.

Hoping to defend and defend, then just maybe getting that one chance and taking it.

Looking back only last season, Newcastle came to Palace after Steve Bruce’s sacking and Graeme Jones was just trying to steady the ship after the Bruce shambles. It was NUFC who somehow escaped with a point that day, only 25% possession and Callum Wilson equalised with a spectacular overhead kick, one of only two efforts on target for Newcastle in that 1-1 draw.

That’s football though.

Just a shame Callum Wilson or one of the many other players couldn’t get the goal yesterday from countless goalscoring chances and situations where players got in great positions to create, not to mention the numerous set-pieces (15 corners for starters).

Chris Richards speaking to Palace TV:

“It feels good to be able to play in front of the fans and to play a few 90s.

“I think I have had a good week!

“We knew Newcastle wasn’t going to be an easy game to come into.

“Especially with how they are doing this season.

“We just wanted to do our part defensively and hope that we got lucky.

“Or we had that one strike to go in on the offensive side.

“Overall, we played a good game.

“Of course, being nit-picky, we want to score more goals, but that will come.

“As long as we are doing our job defensively, we know that the goals are probably going to come from our guys.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 21 January 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Palace:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Palace 39% (39%) Newcastle 61% (61%)

Total shots were Palace 6 (3) Newcastle 16 (8)

Shots on target were Palace 1 (0) Newcastle 7 (3)

Corners were Palace 3 (2) Newcastle 15 (4)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Attendance: 25,350 (Newcastle 2,700)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 69), Almiron (Murphy 86), Joelinton, Wilson (Isak 69)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Lewis, Anderson

(Patrick Vieira – Getting a draw against different level Newcastle United is a great result – Read HERE)

(Extraordinary stats reviewed after Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 0 – Read HERE)

(Read Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 0 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – HERE)

