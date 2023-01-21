Opinion

Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 0 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 21 January 5.30pm

Newcastle United were the better team but Crystal Palace defended deep and resolutely.

Eddie Howe’s team dominating all the stats apart from the most important…goals.

Jamie Smith:

“Another clean sheet and once again the better team.

“However, for the third time this season a dull 0-0 with Palace where the cutting edge just wasn’t there.

“Jimmy Floyd Hassebaink has absolutely nailed it on Sky’s coverage, the final ball is consistently ineffective and Almiron’s rich vein of goal scoring form seems to be at an end which leaves us wanting in front of goal.

“Corners are ineffective and despite our dominance we still owe Nick Pope for the point after he pulled out the best save of the game.

“Still, third in the league and now we focus on the league cup and the biggest game in years for the club.

“Hopefully the cutting edge is found in two games against Southampton.

“However, the seemingly likely addition of a forward player who can turn meandering possession into goals could be critical to how far this seasons success can stretch.

“We wait with bated breath.”

Davey Hat-Trick:

“We’ve been firing blanks for a lot of the last few weeks.

“When dominant performances like this were yielding four of five goals earlier in the season.

“It seems like Leeds’ performance at SJP set the template and Palace copied it.

“Others will and we will have to do better than this if we want to challenge for Europe.

“We had chances galore but none were golden.

“Palace came closest to scoring with their first real effort but Pope pulled of a great save.

“I’m frustrated but not despondent.

“We move on.”

Nat Seaton:

“How can we play that well and not win?

“A repeat of the poor finishing from the last few games resulting in yet another 0-0.

“Defence the best there is around at present and another great save from Pope – the only thing he had to do.

“Pity we didn’t have the quality to test their keeper!

“Here’s hoping the goals will come on Tuesday, surely it is just a matter of time the way we are playing…”

GToon:

“Total and utter frustration, after total and utter domination.

“If anyone wondered what a game played with “one eye on the cup” looks like, well there ya go.

“That has got to be the worst performance by Wilson I’ve ever seen and I think that set the tone.

“Defence ticked all the boxes, midfield did their job and the attack just couldn’t finish.

“And then we have Pope to thank for the save of the match.

“A point’s a point I suppose.”

Billy Miller:

“I wouldn’t have taken a draw before the game and I definitely wouldn’t take one after.

“Should have won that. Another record broken though.

“Longest unbeaten run, in the top division, in our history!

“Another clean sheet for our unbelievable defence too.

“When the back four are beaten, we have a ridiculous goalie to bail us out.

“World class save from Pope.”

Tony Mallabar:

“Now 0-0 might not look that good on paper…but I thought this was our best display of the season.

“OK, ultimately missing a cutting edge, but play like this and goals will come.

“Apart from a worldie second half save from Nick Pope (Pav would have caught it probably), a mention to the Crystal Palace fan I shared the train from London Bridge to Norwood Junction with.

“Had a good crack and whenever I asked himself about Zaha’s diving (yes, I did include Max, Miggy and Wor Callum in the conversation), he said Zaha didn’t really dive that mucho.

“Well maybe not compared to Jordan Ayew!!!”

David Punton:

“We probably should have won that.

“Frustrating but not in a completely horrendous way.

“Seven shots on target to their one.

“That’s now 270 minutes of football against Palace without a goal, if you include the league cup game. We just can’t put the ball away.

“Since the World Cup the goals have really dried up – it happens.

“Howe used all the attacking options at his disposal but to no avail.

“A great chance went begging for Callum Wilson, whose drought in front of goal continued here.

“He simply must be due a goal soon.

“Huge thanks to Nick Pope for that save.

“We just have to take that point on the road and soldier on.”

Paul Patterson:

“Whilst I’ll never knock an away point, I do feel, statistically at least, that was a missed opportunity.

“Still, now time to put the Champions League dream on hold.

“All eyes on Tuesday.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Palace:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Palace 39% (39%) Newcastle 61% (61%)

Total shots were Palace 6 (3) Newcastle 16 (8)

Shots on target were Palace 1 (0) Newcastle 7 (3)

Corners were Palace 3 (2) Newcastle 15 (4)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Attendance: 25,350 (Newcastle 2,700)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 69), Almiron (Murphy 86), Joelinton, Wilson (Isak 69)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Lewis, Anderson

