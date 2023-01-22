Opinion

Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 0 – My first away game and the fans were loud!

(I’m Dad Greg McPeake, my 14 year old daughter Adannaya McPeake went to her first away game on Saturday, ended up Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 0. I got a ticket for Chuks, her younger brother. Chuks kindly offered Naya the chance to go as he has already been to Palace twice – and it was on TV)

I went to my first away game yesterday.

To sum it up into one word, it would be that it was an experience.

It all started on the train at London Bridge where we were sat in the wrong carriage for a good while, wondering where all the fans were. It only took a couple of minutes to realise the mistake, as our carriages were not connected.

We exited by the driver’s door and as we walked further up the platform the bellowing chants got louder and louder. It turns out they were all crammed into first class, raring to go.

To the one fan that was in the toilet of the wrong carriage, whilst all this was going on, I hope you actually got to the match.

When we arrived at Norwood Junction there were loads of people flooding out onto the roads as loud as can be.

A short walk up to the stadium was all it took to realise I got horse poo on my fresh WHITE trainers as we stood in a massive queue. My dad didn’t warn me about that one.

And finally, we were inside.

My Dad pointed out the Palace Ultras with their six flags and a drum. I’ve been in the Gallowgate!

The stadium itself was disappointing.

I’ve only been to a few football grounds in my lifetime and I can say that Crystal Palace was very much mediocre.

The seats were really close. I was closer to the pitch than I had ever been before.

Once the game had commenced was when the cold really started to kick in. I didn’t know if my nose was burning from the cold chills of the weather, or the stench of Lynx Africa that I can only guess the majority of the people around me were wearing.

The game itself was pretty good, even if it was a 0-0 draw.

The biggest opportunity in the first half was when we all thought Almiron had scored.

I will say, for Crystal Palace to be at their home ground, the fans were not loud. In my opinion, if you are the fans at home, show the visitors that they are visiting you. Don’t let them drown you out, because that’s what Newcastle did, drown Crystal Palace out by a long shot.

In conclusion, I have a few things to say about my first away game.

Dan Burn is a big dominant figure and right in front of us Trippier, Almiron and Bruno worked some stealth balls.

There was crosses galore and my Dad kept saying the goal was coming.

How we didn’t score is beyond me.

It was like we wanted to pass to their keeper.

I must say though, the Newcastle fans were loud!

Stats from BBC Sport:

Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 21 January 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Palace:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Palace 39% (39%) Newcastle 61% (61%)

Total shots were Palace 6 (3) Newcastle 16 (8)

Shots on target were Palace 1 (0) Newcastle 7 (3)

Corners were Palace 3 (2) Newcastle 15 (4)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Attendance: 25,350 (Newcastle 2,700)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 69), Almiron (Murphy 86), Joelinton, Wilson (Isak 69)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Lewis, Anderson

