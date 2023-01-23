Opinion

Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked GToon to give us his match ratings and player comments after Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 0.

The match on Saturday was a strange game.

If we had played that game a couple of years ago we would have been pleased, thinking it was entertaining and we were unlucky.

However, we have come a long way since then and the Palace game was more frustrating than entertaining.

There are positives that we shouldn’t take for granted like another game unbeaten, especially in London, where we have come unstuck many a time over the years.

So here’s my marks for the players:

Pope – 8

one shot, one save but what a save it was.

Trippier – 8

Another assured performance in defence.

Burn – 8

Strong and resolute

Botman – 8.5

Solid and uncomplicated at the back, as we have come to expect.

Schar – 8

A good game without putting a foot wrong.

Once again our defence hardly gave them a chance. The whining Zaha did nothing, along with his mates up front.

Joelinton – 7

Solid but missed a couple of chances that could have won the game

Willock – 7

A good game again but not quite at it as they say

Bruno – 7

Not his best game and looked slightly off the pace at times

Miggy – 6

He tried as he always does but seemed to lack the confidence to have a shot a couple of times

Longstaff – 8

A good game.

Rarely beaten and ran until the end.

Wilson – 3

Worst game I’ve ever seen him have by an absolute mile.

He can’t have been feeling well. He couldn’t beat his man, hold the ball up, run past his man. or head the ball. He must have been ill.

SUBS

ASM – 6

Didn’t really get involved

Isak – 6

Another weak header and a couple of neat touches but not the influence we’d hoped.

Murphy N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

It’s difficult to mark that game as it was a good performance but in the context of where we are in the league, it seemed disappointing.

Hopefully Eddie gets a couple of new players to give us a plan B, as the subs didn’t seem to change anything.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 21 January 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Palace:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Palace 39% (39%) Newcastle 61% (61%)

Total shots were Palace 6 (3) Newcastle 16 (8)

Shots on target were Palace 1 (0) Newcastle 7 (3)

Corners were Palace 3 (2) Newcastle 15 (4)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Attendance: 25,350 (Newcastle 2,700)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 69), Almiron (Murphy 86), Joelinton, Wilson (Isak 69)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Lewis, Anderson

