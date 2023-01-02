Transfer Market

Cristiano Ronaldo clause could see him play for Newcastle United next season – Surely worst report…so far

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a lot of headlines this season.

However, a minimal number of them have been with regard to what he has done on a football pitch.

Instead, as it became increasingly obvious that Ten Hag wasn’t going to play him, the headlines were all about (well, mainly…) which club he would move to.

Matters coming to a head in November 2022 when Man Utd announced that they had parted company with Cristiano Ronaldo, the 37 year old now a free agent.

Eventually, a club did take him on…Cristiano Ronaldo joining Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia in the last couple of days.

Anyway, we have ‘enjoyed’ some quite remarkable stories linking Cristiano Ronaldo with a move to Newcastle United.

However, I think they have just been topped by this classic today (2 January 2023).

Over in Spain, Marca reporting…

‘The clause that could let Cristiano Ronaldo leave Al Nassr and play Champions League again

His time in his favourite competition may not be over just yet

There is a clause in Cristiano Ronaldo’s new contract at Al Nassr which means that he may be able to play in the Champions League again before his career comes to an end.

He signed for the Saudi Arabian side last week after he struggled to find a club in Europe that would meet his expensive salary demands whilst also providing the right level of competition.

Determined not to be left out of Europe’s primary competition, though, there is reportedly a clause in his contract that means if Newcastle United qualify for the Champions League this season, he can go on loan there as they are owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.’

On a scale of one to a thousand, if you register even one in believing this has any truth in it, then I think you have an amazing imagination.

Talk about fantasy football!

Quite literally, expecting people to believe anything.

Taking a very vague Saudi Arabia link and then taking a massive leap in turning that into a Ronaldo to Newcastle story.

Even if you somehow believed any of the above…the fact is that Cristiano Ronaldo will be knocking on 39 (will turn that age on 5 February 2024) by the time he could ‘potentially’ be playing for Newcastle United in the Champions League.

Yes, one of the very best players ever, but we all have a shelf life, and believing that if Newcastle did get into the Champions League, that Cristiano Ronaldo would be lining up in black and white at St James’ Park in Autumn 2023….good luck with that one.

