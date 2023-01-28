Confirmed Southampton team v Blackpool gives clues for approach to Newcastle United game only 3 days later
Nathan Jones has named his Southampton team v Blackpool.
The Saints taking on Blackpool in a fourth round FA Cup match that kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.
The Southampton boss having had decisions to make, with the semi-final second leg only three days later at St James’ Park.
No such worries for Eddie Howe, as he has a whole week to prepare between the two legs, Newcastle United with a one goal lead as well from the away leg.
This was the Southampton starting eleven that played Newcastle United on Tuesday:
Bazanu
Walker-Peters
Lyanco
Caleta-Car
Salisu
Alcaraz
Diallo
Djenepo
Ward-Prowse
Orsic
Mara
Interesting to now see what changes, if any, Nathan Jones has made for his Southampton team v Blackpool today.
Caballero, Maitland-Niles, Lyanco, Bella-Kotchap, Perraud, Lavia, Elyounoussi, Aribo, Orsic, Mara, Edozie
So, Nathan Jones making eight changes to his starting eleven, only three remain from the team that lost to Newcastle United, with Lyanco, Orsic and Mara playing again today.
Caleta-Car misses today through suspension and can play against Newcastle United, despite his two yellows and red card on Tuesday.
Interesting to see Nathan Jones has also left Adam Armstrong out of this Southampton team v Blackpool today. The former NUFC striker surely set to start at St James’ Park, having looked their biggest threat when coming off the bench on Tuesday.
