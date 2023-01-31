News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Southampton – Willock, Burn, Wilson, Longstaff all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Southampton has now been announced.

Eddie Howe hoping to make it to Wembley.

A Nick Pope eleventh clean sheet in a row would do it, Newcastle leading 1-0 from the first leg.

Newcastle team v Southampton:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson

No surprises as Eddie Howe goes with the usual starting eleven.

Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Lewis, Isak, Anderson, Murphy

Especially after their sub appearances at Southampton, great to have Isak and ASM in reserve to come off the bench.

The only change on that bench is Paul Dummett in for Javier Manquillo, the Spanish full-back earlier today reported as unavailable, though not clear whether injury or illness.

Southampton starting eleven:

Bazunu, Bree, Lyanco, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Diallo, Alcaraz, Ward-Prowse, Adam Armstrong, Adams

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of March 2023:

Tuesday 31 January 2023 – Newcastle v Southampton (8pm) Carabao Cup semi-final second leg -Sky Sports

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

(Sunday 26 February 2023 – Carabao Cup final)

Saturday 4 March 2023 – Man City v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 12 March 2023 – Newcastle v Wolves (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Friday 17 March 2023 – Nottingham Forest v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

