Confirmed Newcastle team v Southampton – Bruno, Botman, Joelinton, Schar all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Southampton has now been announced.

Eddie Howe hoping to take a massive step closer to Wembley.

Nick Pope goes for a tenth clean sheet in a row.

Newcastle team v Southampton:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson

I think a fair few Newcastle fans wondered if Alexander Isak might come in, especially with Callum Wilson maybe not looking 100% at Palace, but it is same again for Eddie Howe.

Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Lewis, Isak, Manquillo, Anderson, Murphy

The only change on the subs bench is Darlow replacing the cup-tied Dubravka.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of February 2023:

Tuesday 24 January 2023 – Southampton v Newcastle (8pm) Carabao Cup semi-final first leg – Sky Sports

Tuesday 31 January 2023 – Newcastle v Southampton (8pm) Carabao Cup semi-final second leg -Sky Sports

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

(Sunday 26 February 2023 – Carabao Cup final)

