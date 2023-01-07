News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Sheffield Wednesday – Alexander Isak starts and Allan Saint-Maximin absent

The confirmed Newcastle team v Sheffield Wednesday has now been announced.

Eddie Howe and his team looking to make it sixteen games undefeated and at the same time, move through into the FA Cup fourth round.

If it is all square after 90 minutes then it would be a replay at St James’ Park.

Ahead of the match, Eddie Howe indicating on Friday that only the likes of Shelvey, Targett and Dummett (as well as Krafth who is set to be out for the season) were definitely unavailable.

On Saturday afternoon, journalists then reporting that Alexander Isak was in the matchday squad AND likely to start, whilst also claiming Allan Saint-Maximin was NOT in the NUFC squad, reason(s) unknown.

Newcastle team v Sheffield Wednesday:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Lascelles, Botman, Lewis, Anderson, Longstaff, Joelinton, Murphy, Ritchie, Isak

Eight changes in total…

In

Dubravka, Manquillo, Lascelles, Lewis, Anderson, Murphy, Ritchie, Isak

Out

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Bruno, Willock, Almiron, Wilson

Subs:

Darlow, Trippier, Dummett, Wood, Fraser, Almiron, Willock, Burn, Bruno

Craig Hope of The Mail reporting after the team and subs announced, that he understands ASM is unavailable due to illness.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of February 2023:

Saturday 7 January 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle (6pm) BBC 1 and BBC i-player

Tuesday 10 January 2023 – Newcastle v Leicester (8pm) Sky Sports (Carabao Cup quarter-final)

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

