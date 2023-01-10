News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Leicester – Wilson, Trippier, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Leicester has now been announced.

Eddie Howe hoping to take Newcastle United to their first League Cup semi in 47 years (1976).

Whilst it would be the first semi final of any kind in 18 years (2005).

Newcastle team v Leicester:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson

So having made the changes he did at Hillsborough, Eddie Howe able tonight to name his strongest possible current eleven, the side that drew 0-0 at Arsenal.

So eight changes from the team v Sheffield Wednesday, with only Botman, Longstaff and Joelinton in the starting eleven tonight, who also started on Saturday.

Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Isak, Manquillo, Wood, Anderson, Murphy

Probably the strongest bench we have seen for some time as well in terms of attacking options, on their way back to full fitness, both Isak and ASM in reserve.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of February 2023 (plus Carabao Cup dates):

Tuesday 10 January 2023 – Newcastle v Leicester (8pm) Sky Sports (Carabao Cup quarter-final)

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

(W/C) Monday 23 January 2023 – Carabao Cup semi-final first leg

(W/C) Monday 23 January 2023 – Carabao Cup semi-final second leg

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 26 February 2023 – Carabao Cup final

