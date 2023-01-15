News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Fulham – Joelinton, Wilson, Almiron start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Fulham has now been announced.

A win (or draw) would make it 14 games unbeaten in the Premier League for Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe hoping to close to within one point of second placed Man City and go into third above Man Utd.

Newcastle team v Fulham:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson

Eddie Howe going with the same team that drew at leaders Arsenal and dominated against Leicester in Tuesday’s 2-0 win.

The NUFC Head Coach admitted he had a decision to make on whether to play Joelinton, after the Brazilian was charged with drink driving on Thursday. Eddie Howe keeping faith with the midfield enforcer.

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Lewis, Isak, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of February 2023 (plus Carabao Cup dates):

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 24 January 2023 – Southampton v Newcastle (8pm) Carabao Cup semi-final first leg – Sky Sports

Tuesday 31 January 2023 – Newcastle v Southampton (8pm) Carabao Cup semi-final second leg -Sky Sports

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 26 February 2023 – Carabao Cup final

