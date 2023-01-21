News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Crystal Palace – Bruno, Joelinton, Burn, Willock all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Crystal Palace has now been announced.

A win (or draw) would make it 14 games unbeaten in the Premier League for Newcastle United, whilst Nick Pope goes for a sixth PL clean sheet in a row.

Eddie Howe hoping to close to within one point of second placed Man City and go into third above Man Utd.

Ahead of the team announcement, must speculation on whether Bruno Guimaraes would start, the midfielder having travelled to Selhurst Park despite picking up that ankle issue last Sunday against Fulham.

The Brazilian though reported to have trained ok on Friday morning and declared himself available for today, if selected.

Newcastle team v Crystal Palace:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson

Great news to see Bruno Guimaraes named in an unchanged team once again.

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Lewis, Isak, Manquillo, Anderson, Murphy

Only one change on the bench, Elliot Anderson replacing Chris Wood who has joined Nottingham Forest.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of February 2023:

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 24 January 2023 – Southampton v Newcastle (8pm) Carabao Cup semi-final first leg – Sky Sports

Tuesday 31 January 2023 – Newcastle v Southampton (8pm) Carabao Cup semi-final second leg -Sky Sports

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

(Sunday 26 February 2023 – Carabao Cup final)

