Confirmed Newcastle team v Arsenal – Wilson, Trippier, Burn, Longstaff all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Arsenal has now been announced.

Eddie Howe and his team looking to make it thirteen Premier League games undefeated, whilst getting back on the winning trail away at the league leaders, would be spectacular.

Avoiding defeat tonight would also make it fifteen victories in a row in all competitions.

Newcastle team v Arsenal:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson

So just the one change from the Leeds match, Wilson in for Wood.

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Wood, Anderson, Murphy

So the big news on the subs bench, is Martin Dubravka immediately back in the matchday squad after his year long loan at Man Utd was cut short. Reportedly after Dubravka himself asked to return to St James’ Park.

The Arsenal starting eleven is:

Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Nketiah

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of February 2023:

Tuesday 3 January 2023 – Arsenal v Newcastle (7.45pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 7 January 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle (6pm) BBC 1 and BBC i-player

Tuesday 10 January 2023 – Newcastle v Leicester (8pm) Sky Sports (Carabao Cup quarter-final)

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

