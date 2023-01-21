News

Chris Wood saying all the right things after leaving Newcastle United to join Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest announced the signing of Chris Wood from Newcastle United.

The striker joins Forest on loan for the remainder of the season with ‘a conditional obligation to become a permanent deal until the summer of 2024.’

Newcastle United fans now waiting with interest to see who, if anybody, comes in this month to replace Chris Wood in the Newcastle United squad.

No official figures gives, as is the case pretty much always with Premier League transfers, but Sky Sports claim that the deal involves a loan fee and £15m to be paid if / when the move becomes permanent.

Chris Wood talking to the official Nottingham Forest site after agreeing transfer from Newcastle United:

“It’s a great feeling and I am very thankful to be here.

“Nottingham Forest is a massive club which I have come up against a number of times, but it’s nice now to be able to pull on the red shirt and fight for the club.

“You can see the transition over the past 18 months and it’s progressing in the right way.

“It’s a project that’s going in the right direction.

“It’s a club looking up rather than anything else, it’s going to take a lot of hard work, but it’s a squad that’s pulling together.

“I’ve been in this league a long time, so hopefully I’ll bring a lot of experience to try and help the younger lads out and bring everybody together.

“As a visiting player, it’s always been a hostile atmosphere at The City Ground.

“The crowd are loud and strong, so I’m thankful to have that passionate fanbase on my side now and I can’t wait to get playing there.”

