Transfer Market

Chris Wood move agreed to Nottingham Forest – Newcastle United striker travelling for medical

News broke on Wednesday that Newcastle United were in talks with Nottingham Forest about a move for Chris Wood.

Chris Wood is now on Thursday heading down to Nottingham for his medical.

John Percy of The Telegraph seemingly breaking the story on Thursday afternoon.

He has proved to be first and most importantly, on the money, with many previous transfer stories involving Newcastle United.

This one apparently no different, with the likes of The Athletic, Sky Sports and others now confirming the news.

John Percy says Chris Wood will sign on loan for the rest of the season and the deal includes an obligation to make the move permanent, based on certain triggers.

At a rough guess I would assume avoiding relegation and / or a certain number of appearances would top the conditions for a permanent deal getting triggered.

Forest’s play Bournemouth on Saturday.

Chris Wood has to be registered by12 noon on Friday in order to be eligible for that game.

Nottingham Forest set to be without £17m forward Taiwo Awoniyi for a couple of months after he picked up an injury in the recent 1-0 win over Southampton.

With Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak both now available, Chris Wood slipping down the pecking order. Plus, the consensus appears to be, that if Wood does go out this window, very likely we will then see that help provide the chance for a young versatile attacking player to be added to this NUFC squad.

Chris Wood has played in 18 of Newcastle United’s 19 Premier League games this season and scored only two goals, BUT putting it another way, Chris Wood has scored two goals in 437 Premier League minutes this season, that equates to less than five full (5 x 90) PL matches. So in reality he has scored two goals in four and a bit’s worth of Premier League games this season.

Always a short-term fix in first team starting terms, in 15 Premier League starts for Newcastle United last season, Chris Wood helped Newcastle pick up an astonishing 29 points.

