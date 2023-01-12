News

5 Newcastle United stars make Carabao Cup team of the round as move into semi-finals

A lot of contenders for Carabao Cup team of the round after the midweek action.

When it comes to matches that might have produced these contenders, did St James’ Park serve up any contenders…?

Newcastle United with a great performance against Leicester, the second half eventually serving up a couple of the goals that the display deserved.

Now the Carabao Cup competition organisers, have revealed their team of the (last eight) round, based on the Whoscored ratings from all the games, the highest rated player in each position, from the eight matches played.

The whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

The official Carabao Cup team of the (last 16) round:

It nicely sums the games up, five Newcastle United stars making the Carabao Cup team of the round, whilst Leicester’s best player on the night by far, the goalkeeper, is the only one of the away team to do so, as he kept the Foxes in the game up to the hour mark.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Leicester 0 – Tuesday 10 January 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Burn 60, Joelinton 72

Leicester:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leicester 48% (42%) Newcastle 52% (58%)

Total shots were Leicester 7 (2) Newcastle 22 (12)

Shots on target were Leicester 1 (1) Newcastle 9 (3)

Corners were Leicester 4 (2) Newcastle 12 (5)

Referee: Darren England

Attendance: 52,009 (1,000 Leicester)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Murphy 90), Almiron (Saint-Maximin 84), Joelinton, Wilson (Isak 78)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Anderson, Wood

