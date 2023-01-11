News

Carabao Cup semi-final draw details – Six clubs reduced to four tonight and then the draw

The Carabao Cup semi-final draw will be live on Sky Sports tonight (Wednesday), after the Southampton v Manchester City match is decided.

That game at St Mary’s is an 8pm kick-off.

Whilst in tonight’s other quarter-final, it is a 7.45pm kick-off with Nottingham Forest v Wolves.

Last night, as well as Newcastle United winning 2-0 against Leicester City, Man U defeated Charlton 3-0 at Old Trafford.

The draw can also be viewed live on the Carabao Cup Twitter account @Carabao_Cup.

Semi-Final first leg ties will be played the week commencing Monday 23 January, with the return fixtures taking place the week commencing Monday 30 January, with all four of those ties live on Sky Sports.

Newcastle United official announcement – 11 January 2023:

‘Newcastle United will learn their Carabao Cup semi-final opponents when the draw is made on Wednesday night.

Eddie Howe’s side secured their place in the last four of a domestic competition for the first time since 2005 following a 2-0 victory against Leicester City at St. James’ Park, courtesy of second-half strikes from Dan Burn – the defender’s first goal for his boyhood club – and Joelinton’s composed finish.

The draw will be made on Wednesday night following the conclusion of Manchester City’s visit of Southampton, which kicks off at 8pm (GMT) this evening, with ball numbers to be confirmed after all four quarter-final ties have been completed.

Manchester United joined Newcastle in the semi-final stages following a 3-0 win against Charlton Athletic last night while Nottingham Forest host Wolverhampton Wanderers at the City Ground this evening.

The draw will be hosted by Mark Chapman, who is to be joined by former Lionesses midfielder Jill Scott and ex-Man City and QPR defender Nedum Onuoha and will be broadcast live on the Carabao Cup’s official Twitter account.

The semi-final will be a two-legged affair, with the winner advancing to the final which will be staged at Wembley Stadium.’

