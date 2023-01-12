Opinion

Carabao Cup final tickets – Which Newcastle United fans deserve them (if getting there…)?

What a week this is shaping up to be.

I may have felt wounded by the sorry display posted by a mishmash Magpies XI at Hillsborough, but I had to feel a bit grounded, ahead of the massive league cup quarter final on Tuesday.

Leicester were in poor form, but still retain the majority of a squad that has performed impressively in recent years and certainly wouldn’t have been incapable of capitalising, if we had an FA Cup hangover on the night. This was obliterated by a standout United performance that brought about a memorable progression.

The next day brought another level of concern, as I’ll readily admit I was scared of facing Man City. We can give anyone a game but you’d need everything in your favour to annul that super team over two legs and I had everything crossed we could avoid them and get the winner of Wolves v Forest to give us the best chance of visiting Wembley at least.

Then Southampton happened.

I have been trying to think about when I last celebrated a non-Newcastle goal as heartily as Djenepo’s goal that made me start to consider the Saints might actually take City out of the running, although I fully admit that with an hour still to play I expected Haaland and whatnot to emerge from the bench and crush this hope with a stellar second half. Emerge they did, but to little effect, as the league’s bottom club produced a stunning upset. Then we drew them in the semi and the narrative flipped again.

The Southampton side I saw deal with the Premier League champions were a completely different animal to the broken, demoralised rabble we destroyed at St Mary’s in November. It was yet another boost to get the second leg at home, which means the tie will effectively be settled up here, but we’ve been frustrated at SJP by dogged opposition a couple of times of late, and it could get nervous if the Saints bring a lead from the first leg.

Logistics are all in our favour of course. Unlike Man City last night, or ourselves at Sheff Wed, there will be no chopping and changing for the semi, with a full strength United storming off to the south coast. The fact we are so solid at the back is possibly the biggest strength you could wish for over two legs, as a squad that is pretty much at full fitness can offer variable offensive threats, especially if a result is needed at what will be a pumped up SJP. However, I am extremely uncomfortable with the concept of looking past Southampton and thinking about the final.

Only thing is, I can’t help it.

I bet you can’t either…and that’s alright.

We’ve had fourteen years of existential misery, preceded by a decade of near misses which followed even more rubbish (if you’re that old). It’s OK to look at a draw in which you’re favourites and imagine a first (proper) trip to new Wembley and dream about the idea of breaking the long trophy drought.

There’s also the practical side of it.

If we overcome Southampton, then the whole of Newcastle is going to want hotel rooms and travel to London that weekend, and getting in early with a cancellation option makes absolute sense. So, there begins the other argument, the one that rears its head with annoying regularity: if we do follow through against Southampton, who gets the Carabao Cup final tickets?

Today on Twitter, I have seen some of the most feverish fantasies about how Carabao Cup final tickets should be distributed, supported by rumour, wishful thinking and bucketfuls of nothing. I have also been told on several occasions that the Carabao Cup final is “not an away game” which defies belief and logic.

First off, it is an away game because it’s not at St James’ Park. That is home and anywhere that isn’t there, is away from home.

Secondly, it will be treated as an away game because these fixtures always have been.

The ticketing system was more primitive but the 2005 semi final followed the same process as usual away games that year, as did the various trips in the late 90s. If we reach the final, the tickets will go on sale via the ‘away games section’ of the club website.

There have also been quotes that Liverpool and/or Chelsea went straight to ballot for last year’s final. While I would suggest that there may be differing systems for habitual finalists like this than a club as bereft of success as ours, there’s no need to argue that because this isn’t true either. Both clubs went to their loyalty scheme first, then to all ticket holders, then members. It was at this point where other factors were considered, with priority given to members who had attended matches in the league cup run, followed by a ballot for the remaining.

So here’s the bad news for those struggling for tickets: this will be distributed the same as any other away game. Season ticket holders will be given priority in order of points until it has ran down to zero loyalty points. Any remaining after that will go to members, and it remains to be seen if the club uses any decisive factor when it comes to member allocation. Any other tale of distribution is the height of fantasy, and anyone saying they’ve heard something is away with the mixer if they think the club would look past Southampton in considering such plans.

The good news is that the allocation for these games is apparently 33 thousand. I’m unsure of the exact amount of NUFC season ticket holders but I believe it’s around this number. The original 33k will have a chomp taken out of it by corporate, but this will be offset by those that are unwilling / unable to travel not taking up their ticket. Therefore I would predict that every season ticket holder who would want to go would get in. If you have more than zero loyalty points then it’s a definite.

Having said this, I would hope the club would be smart enough to use a reducing points system just to manage application, as if all 30k season ticket holders logged onto that site at once you’d be able to see the explosion from space.

It could well be that the Carabao Cup final tickets would slightly exceed the season ticket holder demand, and that day it goes to member sale will see the most almighty meltdown as tens of thousands scrap for a handful of tickets. If this is a free for all people will moan and if the club uses criteria (previous cup game attendance, length of membership etc) people will moan even more.

The sense of entitlement here is eye watering, as story after story comes out where people try to convince themselves that folk in their precise circumstances should be given special dispensation.

People who left in protest at Ashley have the right to feel aggrieved, but I would argue that many have found a way back in since, albeit some through borrowed tickets. Those that haven’t have my sympathy, but it is lost among many more voices that are basically saying “I really love Newcastle and have never been to an away game, therefore I deserve the ticket of someone who has been to lots of rubbish away games when the most glamorous ones come around.”

I’ve written before about how the current system is the fairest and it’s churlish to argue otherwise.

I realise there are contrary opinions but I’d ask everyone to stop and consider if they’re arguing for the fairest way that’s best for everyone, or just a way that’s best for themselves. I also appreciate the irony of starting this piece with a warning about the threat of Southampton then banging on and on about the admin around getting to the final.

Even if we do mess this one up though, the whole conversation will become relevant again next time, which with Eddie’s mags going the way they are won’t be too far away…

You can follow the author on Twitter @Mr_Dolf

