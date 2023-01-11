News

Bruno Guimaraes wins North East player of the year award

The North East player of the year for 2022 is Bruno Guimaraes.

The Brazilian finishing ahead of runner-up Sunderland’s Ross Stewart, with Kieran Trippier in third.

Bruno Guimaraes selected for the award by the North East football writers.

Newcastle United official announcement – 11 January 2023:

‘Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is the winner of the North East Football Writers’ Association’s Player of the Year award for 2022.

Durham Women’s Sarah Robson is the winner of the Women’s Player of the Year award.

Guimaraes is the 43rd winner of the prestigious award, and follows in the footsteps of his Magpies team-mate, Allan Saint-Maximin, who was crowned last year.

Guimaraes was selected as the North East’s standout performer for the last 12 months by members of the NEFWA, with Sunderland striker Ross Stewart finishing in second position and Newcastle full-back Kieran Trippier third.

The Brazilian has made a huge impression on Tyneside since joining Newcastle in a £35 million move from French Ligue 1 side Lyon last January.

He played a pivotal role in the Magpies’ successful survival battle in the second half of last season, scoring four goals in the space of six games towards the end of the campaign as Eddie Howe’s side eventually finished in 11th position.

He has maintained his fine form this season, cementing a place at the heart of Howe’s first-choice midfield and impressing in both an attacking and defensive capacity.

He has claimed four goals and three assists during the current campaign, with his performances earning him a place in the Brazil squad for the World Cup finals in Qatar, where he made two appearances as his side reached the quarter-finals.

Robson is one of the linchpins of the Durham Women side that is currently sitting in ninth position in the FA Women’s Championship and last weekend progressed to the fourth round of the Women’s FA Cup with a 1-0 win over Peterborough United.

The 35-year-old is in her seventh season with Durham after a brief spell with Sunderland, and has enjoyed a landmark 12 months that saw her compete in last summer’s Women’s European Championships with Northern Ireland.

Robson, who plays under her maiden name McFadden for her country, has won 87 caps.

NEFWA secretary Colin Young said: “After another exciting year for North East football, we’ve got two extremely worthy recipients of two of our main awards.

“Bruno Guimaraes ended up being a clear winner of the main award and Sarah Robson’s Women’s Player of the Year award underlines the way in which Durham Women continue to be a great footballing story for the region.

“We’re looking forward to our winners getting their awards at our awards night in March, which is always a real highlight of the North-East footballing calendar.”

Further award winners, including the NEFWA Young Player of the Year, plus the recipients of the prestigious John Fotheringham and Bob Cass Awards, for outstanding service to North East football, will be announced in due course.

The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation personality of the year award, which was handed to Middlesbrough-born Chris Kamara last year, will also be revealed later this month.

The NEFWA Awards Night, sponsored by William Hill, will take place at the Ramside Hall Hotel and Golf Club, near Durham, on Sunday, March 5. Ticket details are available by emailing [email protected]’

