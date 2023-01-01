News

Bruno Guimaraes reflects on an astonishing 2022 and now aiming for even better in 2023

As Bruno Guimaraes moves into 2023, he has reflected on a massive year for himself.

Both in terms of his football career and personal life.

January 2022 saw Bruno Guimaraes sign for Newcastle United, the Brazilian footballer and his partner (and his parents) relocating to Tyneside.

The start of a beautiful love affair with the Newcastle United fanbase…

Bruno Guimaraes taking to his personal social media to celebrate 2022 and look forward to hopefully an even better 2023:

“I just have to thank for everything experienced in 2022.

“Grateful for all the professional achievements and in personal life.

“Becoming a father has taught me and made me a better person.

“Ready and prepared to live what is in store for me in 2023.

“Thank you 2022. Let 2023 come.”

A huge success in the Premier League, Bruno Guimaraes is surely now worth at least double (and the rest!) the £41.65m (including £6.65m future add-ons) that Newcastle United agreed to pay in January 2022.

Back in November, Bruno Guimaraes summed up (see below) just how much things had changed, in terms of when he is on the pitch, the midfielder declaring ‘My role here (at Newcastle ) is completely different from my role at Lyon. I play like a number 8 (with Newcastle) and I often find myself on the edge of the box, to pass or score….I was considered (at Lyon) a retriever (winning back the ball) who doesn’t have to pass (and create) too much.’

In 70+ appearances for Lyon, Bruno Guimaraes only scored three goals in total in all competitions.

In 25 Premier League starts for Newcastle United in 2022, the 25 year old already has 12 direct goal contributions, scoring eight and four assists.

Under the brilliant management of Eddie Howe, Bruno Guimaraes has gone from having been a superb all action midfielder, to now a superb all action midfielder who also scores and creates goals.

Looking at his complete record for Newcastle United in 2022, NUFC won a stunning 66% of the competitive games that Bruno Guimaraes appeared in.

In all competitions, Bruno Guimaraes appeared (as a starter or as a sub) 34 times, with Newcastle winning 23 of them, drawing six and losing only five.

Here’s hoping for an even better Bruno Guimaraes and Newcastle United in 2023.

The boy from Brazil set to be a key player at Newcastle United for a long time to come hopefully.

Bruno Guimaraes talking to L’Equipe – 19 November 2022

“I never doubted my quality.

“When I arrived (at Newcastle United), we had to stay up.

“This season we have had a great run.

“However, my role here (at Newcastle ) is completely different from my role at Lyon.

“I play like a number 8 (with Newcastle) and I often find myself on the edge of the box, to pass or score.

“Among midfielders, only Kevin De Bruyne (in the Premier League) is more involved in (direct) goal actions.

“This means I do some interesting things, defending and attacking, I am more free (than at Lyon).

“I was considered (at Lyon) a retriever (winning back the ball) who doesn’t have to pass too much.

“At Newcastle, I am a creator.”

