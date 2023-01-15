Opinion

Bruno Guimaraes leaves St James’ Park on crutches with protective boot – Posts personal message to Newcastle fans

Bruno Guimaraes left the pitch in tears at half-time during Sunday’s match against Fulham..

Allan Saint-Maximin replacing the Brazilian midfielder for the second-half.

On 18 minutes, executing the usual Newcastle United high press, Bruno Guimaraes chasing high up the pitch and a freak accident seeing him roll his ankle.

Lengthy treatment and eventually carrying on.

However, the remainder of the half, the midfielder clearly wasn’t 100 per cent.

Joelinton consoling his teammate (see above) as they went off at the break.

Newcastle United eventually won a dramatic game but fans understandably anxious about Bruno.

Bruno Guimaraes then after the match, shown on crutches with a protective boot on, as he left St James’ Park.

Bruno Guimaraes via his personal Twitter account as he limps out of St James’ Park on crutches wearing a protective boot, after Newcastle 1 Fulham 0:

“Very sad about today’s injury.

“Hopeful it’s nothing serious and that I can do what I love most as soon as possible.”

I think pretty much anybody who has played football, at any level, has done something similar to this.

It is very painful at the time, no matter whether it proves to be something serious, or no significant longer-term harm.

very sad about today’s injury, hopeful it’s nothing serious and that I can do what I love most as soon as possible 🥹🖤🤍3️⃣9️⃣ pic.twitter.com/qgj8kjMXMM — Bruno Guimarães (@brunoog97) January 15, 2023

It is now a wait and see to find out which way it goes.

However, I think the fact he did play on for the rest of that first half, even though not lo0king comfortable much of the time, hopefully points to it not being on the serious side of things.

If that proves to be the case, Bruno Guimaraes could still be out for a period of time. It then depending on simply how the player himself feels, in terms of ok to return to play.

It is six days until the away Premier League match at Palace, nine and sixteen days to the two legs of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Southampton.

Everything crossed.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Fulham 0 – Sunday 15 January 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 89

Fulham:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Fulham 37% (43%) Newcastle 63% (57%)

Total shots were Fulham 5 (2) Newcastle 20 (11)

Shots on target were Fulham 0 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Fulham 5 (2) Newcastle 10 (7)

Referee: Robert Jones

Attendance: 52,247

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno (Saint-Maximin 45), Longstaff, Willock (Isak 71), Almiron (Murphy 85), Joelinton, Wilson (Wood 90+6)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Lewis

