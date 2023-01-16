News

Bruno Guimaraes injury update : Great news for Newcastle United fans – Report

All Newcastle United fans anxiously waiting for news on Bruno Guimares.

The midfielder rolling his ankle on 18 minutes but playing on through the pain until half-time on Sunday, when he left the pitch in tears and didn’t reappear for the second half, replaced by ASM.

After the game, Bruno Guimaraes spotted leaving St James’ Park on crutches, wearing a protective boot.

Eddie Howe said (see below) after the game that the injury would be scanned to see what the damage was.

Monday night has brought an update from The Mail on Bruno Guimaraes, Craig Hope covers Newcastle United for the newspaper and has a very good track record of bringing (accurate!) injury / fitness news ahead of his competitors…

Craig Hope writing in The Mail – 16 January 2023:

‘EXCLUSIVE: Bruno Guimaraes has NOT suffered serious damage to his ankle after coming off injured in Newcastle’s win over Fulham… and will be sidelined for weeks rather than months

Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes will be sidelined for a matter of weeks rather than months after a scan on his injured ankle revealed no serious damage.

That could still mean he misses both legs of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Southampton – scheduled for January 24 and 31 – but Newcastle will know more in the coming days.’

This is the complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of February 2023 (plus Carabao Cup dates):

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 24 January 2023 – Southampton v Newcastle (8pm) Carabao Cup semi-final first leg – Sky Sports

Tuesday 31 January 2023 – Newcastle v Southampton (8pm) Carabao Cup semi-final second leg -Sky Sports

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 26 February 2023 – Carabao Cup final

To be honest, if this update does turn out to be on the money, then I think it is the very best we could have hoped for.

If Bruno Guimaraes is back sometime in earlyish February then an ok outcome, considering the mood of Newcastle fans after seeing what happened on Sunday.

No doubt the main focus of Newcastle fans will be on how this impacts the chances in the Carabao Cup. So it looks like now down to his teammates to get NUFC through this semi-final and potentially give Bruno Guimaraes the possibility of playing in the final at the end of February.

This is what Eddie Howe had to say on Sunday about Bruno Guimaraes after the final whistle – 15 January 2023

“He was in distress and he was worried about his ankle after the game too.

“It was a twist but felt he could carry on until right at the end of the first half, when he signalled (he had) to come off.

“That is never a good sign from our perspective and we will have to get it scanned and checked out, see what the damage is.

“We hope it is not long term but at this moment in time, we don’t know.

“Should he have come off a bit earlier?

“Yes, probably, with hindsight.

“However, the player wanted to stay on and I always tend to go with the player so long as its not a concussion.

“The players know how difficult the Premier League is and they know their bodies better than I do.

“He was probably limping for five minutes or so at the end of that first half but it is always a difficult one, right on half time, to make a change.

“You like to try to do that in the calm of half time to make a proper decision, he played very well in the first half despite the injury.

“We will see how he is.

“I will assess the injury but we are light in midfield, there is no doubt about that.

“We are missing Elliot Anderson as well, who is another player who can play there, with what we think is a minor calf problem.

“We will get a diagnosis on Bruno’s injury and then make a decision.”

As well as concerns about Bruno Guimaraes and Elliot Anderson, Jonjo Shelvey is already a long-term absentee. His calf injury meaning he isn’t expected back in first team action until late February at the very earliest.

