Bruno Guimaraes injury – Newcastle United official update

An official update has been given on Bruno Guimaraes after the win over Fulham.

The midfielder picking up an ankle injury on 18 minutes but playing through the pain until forced off at half-time.

Bruno Guimaraes left the pitch in tears when the half-time whistle blew and after the game was pictured leaving St James’ Park on crutches, with a protective boot on.

Eddie Howe delivering the official Newcastle United update on the injury / Bruno Guimaraes after the final whistle:

“Bruno Guimaraes was in some distress (at the time he rolled his right ankle) and he was after the game as well.

“He was worried about his ankle.

“It was a twist but he felt he could carry on, until right at the end of the first half, when he signalled he had to come off.

“Never a good sign.

“From our perspective, we have to get it scanned and checked out, see what damage there is.

“We hope that it’s not long-term, but at this moment in time…we don’t know.

“Probably with hindsight Bruno Guimaraes should have come off but the player wanted to stay on.

“I always tend to, so long as it’s not a concussion, go with the player, because the players know their bodies better than I do.

“He was probably limping for five minutes at the end of that first half but it is always a difficult one, right before half-time, to make a change.

“I like to try and do that in the calm of half-time, make a proper decision.”

It is always easier with the benefit of hindsight, to think after the game that Bruno Guimaraes should have been subbed earlier.

However, as Eddie Howe states, the midfielder was wanting to stay on, until eventually he had to admit to himself that it wasn’t the right thing to do, to continue into the second-half.

Guessing that by Monday morning, even before having scans, Bruno Guimaraes will have a better idea of how serious (or not) his ankle issue is.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Fulham 0 – Sunday 15 January 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 89

Fulham:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Fulham 37% (43%) Newcastle 63% (57%)

Total shots were Fulham 5 (2) Newcastle 20 (11)

Shots on target were Fulham 0 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Fulham 5 (2) Newcastle 10 (7)

Referee: Robert Jones

Attendance: 52,247

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno (Saint-Maximin 45), Longstaff, Willock (Isak 71), Almiron (Murphy 85), Joelinton, Wilson (Wood 90+6)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Lewis

