Bruno Guimaraes and Chris Wood situations – Newcastle United have given official Friday updates

Eddie Howe has been talking to the media on Friday morning and has given official updates on Bruno Guimaraes and Chris Wood, regarding the Brazilian’s injury situation and the Kiwi’s imminent transfer.

The Newcastle United head coach speaking to journalists ahead of the trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Eddie Howe looking for a victory to solidify the club’s position in the top four, a win would take Newcastle into third, two points ahead of Man Utd and only one behind Man City.

It would also mean extending the Premier League unbeaten run to 15 matches for NUFC.

Ahead of Saturday’s match, Eddie Howe giving updates on these two players who he makes clear won’t be involved at Selhurst Park:

Bruno Guimaraes:

“Bruno’s scan was positive.

“We’re still not sure when he’s going to be back but he’s making good progress.

“We’ll have a constant eye on that situation.”

Chris Wood:

“Chris is having a medical with Forest as we speak, so that’s the situation.

“He’s been a huge player for us and he’s been outstanding in every way.

“When we signed him we were in a very difficult position.

“We can’t underestimate the role he’s played.

“To let him go and not replace him, that would leave us dangerously short…

“But there are no guarantees (that Newcastle United will manage to sign a replacement in this January window).”

You can only assume that Newcastle United are confident of bringing somebody in, in terms of the attacking positions. Almost certainly a younger player who will accept he is likely to be mainly used as a sub initially.

