Brendan Rodgers with admirable honesty after Newcastle United cup defeat – Fair play

Brendan Rodgers has been reflecting on Tuesday night’s match at St James’ Park.

Leicester City exiting the Carabao Cup and Newcastle United in the semi-finals after a 2-0 home win.

Fair play to Brendan Rodgers as he holds his hands up, ‘beaten by the better team’ he admits.

To be fair, when you consider just how dominant Newcastle United were, with nine efforts on target and only one for the visitors, Brendan Rodgers could hardly say anything else (although as Newcastle fans we do know of one or two managers in the past who struggled to tell the truth…).

Brendan Rodgers claims that Leicester ‘started well’ and I find that a little amusing.

Yes, as the first half went on, Leicester did come into the match a little bit, but Sean Longstaff should have given Newcastle United the lead inside the first minute and that continued early in proceedings as NUFC could and should have blown away the Foxes early, as they did on Boxing Day down at the King Power.

Brendan Rodgers talking to LCFC TV after losing to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals:

“We were beaten by the better team.

“We started well, we had to weather the storm, we had some chances in the first half.

“Patson Daka got in, we had an opportunity in the box, and we didn’t quite take it.

“Danny Ward had to make some good saves, but we didn’t play well enough, that’s the brutal honesty of it.

“We have come here before and passed the ball and showed quality, but we didn’t show enough quality this evening and the best team won.

“We didn’t start well at all (in the league game).

“Tonight, we didn’t show our strength.

“We got into some good moments, but we lost too many balls, we gave away the ball too cheaply and if you do that, then it’s going to be tough for you.

“I think the frustration is that the two goals that we conceded were disappointing.

“We had the ball, give it away, and then it’s soft goals. Obviously the second goal, it’s from a throw-in.

“You’ve got to lead in those moments, you’ve got to be stronger and it was two passes and too easy for them to get in

“At 2-1 with 15 minutes to go, it would make it interesting (if Jamie Vardy scored).

“There would be a bit more nervousness in the ground but he obviously just pulled it wide.

“It was a good move, a good opportunity, but that was probably what we were like throughout the evening.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Leicester 0 – Tuesday 10 January 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Burn 60, Joelinton 72

Leicester:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leicester 48% (42%) Newcastle 52% (58%)

Total shots were Leicester 7 (2) Newcastle 22 (12)

Shots on target were Leicester 1 (1) Newcastle 9 (3)

Corners were Leicester 4 (2) Newcastle 12 (5)

Referee: Darren England

Attendance: 52,009 (1,000 Leicester)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock (Murphy 90), Almiron (Saint-Maximin 84), Joelinton, Wilson (Isak 78)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Anderson, Wood

