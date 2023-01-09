News

Brendan Rodgers gives update on James Maddison situation

James Maddison has been long linked with a move to Newcastle United.

Two offers turned down by Leicester in the summer 2022 transfer window and with the midfielder still refusing to discuss extending his current deal which has only 18 months left to run, there was a lot of anticipation as to whether Newcastle would return this month with a third bid.

That however has now taken a back seat, with James Maddison struggling to get fit.

A knee injury picked up on 12 November 2022 in his final game (scoring in a 2-0 win at West Ham) before the Qatar World Cup, has seen James Maddison not play a single minute of competitive football since then.

Unavailable for the opening two group games, James Maddison was then an unused sub in the final three games England ended up playing out in Qatar.

Over eight weeks now since that last game against West Ham, the 26 year old has had a number of scan and visited specialists to try and get to the bottom of the issue.

Ahead of playing Newcastle United on Tuesday night, Brendan Rodgers has made clear that James Maddison won’t be involved, indicating that they still have zero clarity on when he will next be available:

“(When asked if James Maddison would be involved against Newcastle) I don’t think so.

“It is just day to day with James.

“Listen, we may go in tomorrow and it may be different, but we will see.”

Ahead of the World Cup, James Maddison had helped Leicester turn it around in the Premier League after picking up only one point from their opening seven games.

The midfielder scoring four goals as the Foxes picked up 16 points from a possible 24, including five wins in the eight games.

However, post-World Cup and without James Maddison, it has been three straight PL defeats to Newcastle, Liverpool and Fulham, Leicester only two points above the relegation zone.

Their only light relief has been a win in the Carabao Cup against MK Dons who are now second bottom of League One, then on Saturday just gone, a 1-0 victory at Gillingham who are rock bottom of League Two.

Brendan Rodgers asked about the Leicester form this season ahead of facing Newcastle United, the Foxes with a massive relegation derby six pointer at Forest coming up four days after this Carabao Cup game, the local rivals separated only by goal difference”

“We were able to turn it around (in the Premier League) and people were asking me would the World Cup would affect it and to be honest, I didn’t know.

“It is one where we weren’t sure how it would go afterwards.

“We hoped that we would keep that fluidity.

“We are missing a couple of important players and players who really make a difference within our structure.

“But days like Saturday (against Gillingham), it is a good feeling to get the win, tough conditions, cold.

“Hopefully we can get the good feeling into our next game which is the quarter-final (at Newcastle).

“We go to an iconic stadium where there will be a great atmosphere.

“(The 3-0 defeat to) Newcastle was disappointing but Liverpool and Fulham, we deserved more from those games.

“So the performance we have got to keep building and that will lead to us getting results.

“Whatever competition it is.

“Whether that’s the FA Cup, League Cup, or the league, we want to perform well and win.”

