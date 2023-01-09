News

Best defences in big 5 European leagues – Newcastle United flying high

Eddie Howe has done a remarkable job with the Newcastle United defence.

The disciplined back line that we see now is unrecognisable compare to the shambles that came about under Howe’s predecessor.

Newcastle United have conceded only 11 goals in their 18 Premier League matches, proving themselves to be the best defence this season in the English top tier.

However, how do Eddie Howe and his defence compare across the best leagues across Europe?

Below are all the teams from the five big European League (Bundesliga, Serie A, Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1) who are conceding on average less that one goal per game in their respective leagues this season:

6 Barcelona (16)

7 Juventus (17)

11 Newcastle United (18)

11 Lens (17)

12 Villarreal (16)

13 Napoli (17)

13 PSG (17)

13 Real Betis (16)

13 Bayern Munich (15)

14 Arsenal (17)

14 Athletic Bilbao (15)

15 Marseille (17)

15 Lazio (17)

15 Atletico Madrid (16)

15 Mallorca (16)

16 Roma (17)

16 Man City (17)

As you can see, 17 clubs in all, spread across the five big European leagues, who are doing better than on average conceding one goal per match.

Barcelona (6 in 16) in La Liga at the very top of the stats, then Juventus (7 in 17), before you get to Newcastle United (11 in 18) a clear third.

