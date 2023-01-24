Opinion

Behind enemy lines tonight – Again

For the second time in three months, today brings a trip behind enemy lines.

No, certainly not to Wearyside, though the opposition in question also happen to play in red and white, this is Southampton v Newcastle.

Their strip was once traditional stripes, now it’s either what certain designers call “blocks of colour”, with two white sections flanking a broad red plank that reminds me of a visit to the Fleet Street establishment of Mr Sweeney Todd, the demon barber.

And if you think their home outfit is bad enough, take a gander at the away number: four shades of what Southampton’s online shop describes as “aqua”, which to you and me is blue. Forget the stripes or hoops clubs chose in yesteryear, this design is a nausea-inducing swirl of Paisley-on-acid, edged in a pallid gold that reminds me of one too many pints followed by a dodgy kebab.

Doubtless the kit designer will tell you this abomination is a nod to Southampton’s maritime heritage. One thing’s for sure: sales of said tops are all at sea, with prices cut from £55 to a slightly less ludicrous £25 across the full range.

There’ll be time aplenty for 50,000-plus members of the Toon Army to appreciate the aqua outfit next Tuesday.

Tonight I’m guessing the hosts will wear the barbershop kit, as they did in November, when we donned the blue and gold. Presumably no change there, which at least will prevent the axe-grinders on television complaining that we are boosting Saudi Arabia by daring to wear the green-and-white third kit. For some reason, that strip reminds me of Ireland rather than the Middle East; must be an age thing!

Our 3,200 away allocation for Southampton v Newcastle was, needless to say, snapped up in minutes, though there will be plenty more NUFC fans scattered around St Mary’s for our first semi-final since 2005. Surely we will enjoy this evening more than the disastrous mis-match against Man Utd, at the Millennium Stadium, when Nicky Butt helped to make the FA Cup tie 12 against 10. I don’t doubt he was trying his damnedest for his employers that day (unlike another former Red who clearly didn’t want to help us during parts of the 1995-96 season) but nearly all his passes went to the opposition. We’re a forgiving lot, sometimes, and Butt went on to do a decent job for us after that Cardiff crisis. As ex-Man Utd players go, he’s nowhere near the top of my hate list.

Back to tonight and Southampton v Newcastle.

When I checked for tickets at 10pm yesterday, there were nearly 1,000 still unsold. At 4am today, not one was available. My guess is the buy deadline was midnight; either that, or hundreds of Saints supporters waited until the wee small hours to get out their credit cards. By the way, £24 including booking fee for a League Cup semi-final seems remarkably good value; unlike their shirts…

Based on the November 6 game, the atmosphere will be raucous, mainly because of the travelling hordes. As we all know, Southampton away was a remarkable fixture; Nick Pope actually conceded a goal. Hasn’t happened to him since (penalty shootouts don’t count, though he ain’t half bad in them) and I trust it will not happen tonight. Yet another clean sheet would suit just fine.

What else can we expect, apart from a few hundred empty seats in and around the family stands opposite the Northam End? Will our baby-faced assassin of a manager go with an unchanged starting XI, barely three days after the deadlock at Selhurst Park?

Will he try a new formation, perhaps with Alexander Isak in from the start?

Is this gonna be ASM time?

Southampton’s main man, the unpleasant James Ward-Prowse, seems to have rediscovered his mojo since Ralph the Austrian agreed to leave. His departure was announced almost immediately after our 4-1 win, though plenty of home fans were happy to tell me the deal had been signed and sealed days before that encounter. Their club captain certainly gave the impression of treating that particular afternoon as a day of rest, strolling around in midfield, rarely attempting a forward pass or a sprint. If he puts in a similar display tonight I’ll eat one of my many hats.

The much-maligned Sean Longstaff will need to be on his mettle as our essential defensive midfielder, while somehow finding the energy to break forwards on occasion. As the only one-club man in the team, he will know perhaps more than any of his mates what a Wembley final means.

Memories of Cardiff 18 years ago are almost exclusively bad ones: the ludicrous toll on the Severn Bridge, a shocking ref (who helped to make the game 10 v 13), the stop-go-stop crawl back to the M4 and England after we were thrashed. Yes, we outsang the glory hunters, though that was nothing exceptional.

Just one highlight sticks in my mind. An extremely annoying full-back called Gabriel Heinze, whose specialities were whingeing, shirt pulling, off-the-ball fouls and all those other lovable Argentine traits, was hit by Shola Ameobi with what in the good old days was called a full-blooded tackle.

My younger daughter was still in her teens when Shola launched his assault. Being a decent footballer, she wasn’t surprised. What did shock her was Dad’s reaction. Unbridled joy. Call it gallows humour. Call it hysteria. Call it borderline madness. Football is, thank goodness, still a visceral game, however many attempts are made to sanitise it.

If Mr Ward-Prowse is subject to a little TLC less than nine hours from now, I for one won’t be offering any sympathy.

May the better team win, provided they play in black and white, blue and gold or white and green.

In the words of John Lennon: “Don’t Let Me Down.”

