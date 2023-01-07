Opinion

BBC Sport pundit predicts perfect day for Sheffield Wednesday against Newcastle United

Some interesting comments from this BBC Sport pundit on Newcastle United.

Chris Sutton speaking ahead of Eddie Howe and his team travelling to Hillsborough.

Both teams going into the FA Cup match with very encouraging performances in their respective opening matches of 2023.

Sheffield Wednesday hammering Cambridge United 5-0 at home on Monday in League One. Cambridge of course the team that beat Eddie Howe’s NUFC team 364 days ago in his first FA Cup match in charge of Newcastle United.

On Tuesday, Newcastle put in an excellent disciplined display to become the first visiting side not to lose a Premier League match at The Emirates this season.

Whilst Eddie Howe’s side are third in the top tier, Darren Moore’s team are second in League One and in what looks a three way fight with Plymouth and Ipswich for the two automatic promotion spots.

Interesting to see that both teams are on 13 match unbeaten runs in their respective leagues and actually the exact same stats of eight wins and five draws, in those 13 games.

BBC Sport man Chris Sutton has predicted a perfect day, in my opinion, for Sheffield Wednesday.

Sutton going for a 1-1 scoreline after 90 minutes, a result which would guarantee another serious pay day for the Owls AND a night out for 4,800 Sheffield Wednesday fans at St James’ Park in the replay.

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle side won’t see this match as any kind of a stroll, especially considering that in the Carabao Cup, NUFC had to come back from a goal down at League Two Tranmere. Newcastle United likely to play a very similar team at Hillsborough to the one that eventually won 2-1 at Tranmere.

I think safe to assume that Eddie Howe won’t fancy a reply to add to a busy schedule but he will be balancing his line up today, with then Leicester in the Carabao Cup quarters on Tuesday night.

Reading pre-match debate amongst Sheffield Wednesday fans, a lot of them thinking their promotion drive needs to be prioritised and key players not risked in a cup competition which they have no chance of winning (in their words).

As a first step, very interesting to see the the team selections by both managers, which could go a long way towards deciding just how comfortable, or not, a night it will be for Eddie Howe and his staff.

Chris Sutton talking to BBC Sport:

“Eddie Howe used to be known for making 10 or even 11 changes to his team for FA Cup ties when he was in charge at Bournemouth.

“So it will be interesting to see what he does when his Newcastle side travel to Sheffield Wednesday.

“Newcastle are doing brilliantly in the Premier League, and have got a Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester coming up on Tuesday.

“Their fans already love Howe – imagine how they would feel about him if he lands them a major trophy?

“This is a tricky tie, though, with Wednesday in good form and going for automatic promotion.

“I don’t see a repeat of last season, when Newcastle were upset by another League One side, Cambridge, at St James’ Park, but they might have to survive a bit of a scare to make it through to round four…

“Prediction Sheffield Wednesday 1 Newcastle United 1 (and Newcastle to win the replay)”

